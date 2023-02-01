Biden may meet with Zelensky, Duda in Poland – media

As part of his visit to Poland at the end of February, U.S. President Joe Biden may meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish President Andrzej Duda, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said.

Biden is being considered in Poland with Presidents Duda and Zelensky, who will present his ten-point peace plan.

It is noted that two cities are considered as a possible meeting place – Rzeszow and Warsaw.

Zelensky is expected to present his ten-point peace plan and convene an international conference on Ukraine. This publication was informed by a diplomatic source in Kyiv.

In addition, security guarantees for Ukraine will be discussed.