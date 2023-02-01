Facts

10:58 01.02.2023

Biden may meet with Zelensky, Duda in Poland – media

1 min read
Biden may meet with Zelensky, Duda in Poland – media

As part of his visit to Poland at the end of February, U.S. President Joe Biden may meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish President Andrzej Duda, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said.

Biden is being considered in Poland with Presidents Duda and Zelensky, who will present his ten-point peace plan.

It is noted that two cities are considered as a possible meeting place – Rzeszow and Warsaw.

Zelensky is expected to present his ten-point peace plan and convene an international conference on Ukraine. This publication was informed by a diplomatic source in Kyiv.

In addition, security guarantees for Ukraine will be discussed.

Tags: #poland #biden

MORE ABOUT

18:09 31.01.2023
Baltic countries, Poland oppose Russians' participation in 2024 Olympics – Latvian FM

Baltic countries, Poland oppose Russians' participation in 2024 Olympics – Latvian FM

10:14 31.01.2023
Biden: Washington won't be supplying F-16 fighters to Kyiv

Biden: Washington won't be supplying F-16 fighters to Kyiv

12:05 27.01.2023
Poland to provide Ukraine with another 60 tanks in addition to previously announced Leopard 2 – Morawiecki

Poland to provide Ukraine with another 60 tanks in addition to previously announced Leopard 2 – Morawiecki

09:35 27.01.2023
Energy hub for aid to Ukraine opened in Poland

Energy hub for aid to Ukraine opened in Poland

19:09 24.01.2023
Germany to give Poland approval on Wed to send tanks to Ukraine – media

Germany to give Poland approval on Wed to send tanks to Ukraine – media

19:38 20.01.2023
Govt determines mechanism of providing Polish citizens in territory of Ukraine with state social care

Govt determines mechanism of providing Polish citizens in territory of Ukraine with state social care

19:31 20.01.2023
At Ramstein meeting, no decisions on transfer of Leopard tanks to Ukraine made – Polish Defense Minister

At Ramstein meeting, no decisions on transfer of Leopard tanks to Ukraine made – Polish Defense Minister

20:21 18.01.2023
Duda urges allies to strengthen military support for Ukraine: Decisive moment of war will come soon

Duda urges allies to strengthen military support for Ukraine: Decisive moment of war will come soon

12:25 14.01.2023
Kuleba announces news from Poland on arms supplies: This is even more important than Leopard

Kuleba announces news from Poland on arms supplies: This is even more important than Leopard

18:18 11.01.2023
Ukrainian, Lithuanian, Polish presidents' Joint Declaration highlights support for convening Global Peace Formula Summit

Ukrainian, Lithuanian, Polish presidents' Joint Declaration highlights support for convening Global Peace Formula Summit

AD

HOT NEWS

Austrian President arrives in Kyiv

Zelensky: Occupier must lose last hope for aggression

APU destroys 920 invaders, eight tanks, four MLRS in 24 hours – General Staff

First-ever intergovernmental consultations between Ukraine and European Commission to be held on Feb 2 – PM

Several sectoral documents, joint statement to be signed at Ukraine-EU summit – Ukrainian foreign minister

LATEST

Austrian President arrives in Kyiv

Canada-Ukraine Foundation purchases and donates 156 generators to Ukraine

Dobrobut medical network to build rehabilitation center with support of U.S. DFC

Zelensky: Occupier must lose last hope for aggression

APU destroys 920 invaders, eight tanks, four MLRS in 24 hours – General Staff

Three vessels with 166,500 tonnes of food left Ukrainian ports on Tues after two-day break

Zelensky: There will still be personnel decisions

Ukrainians order more than 300,000 LED lamps for exchange through Diia

Kostin meets with U.S. Under Secretary of State to discuss legal mechanisms for compensation of damage to Ukraine

First-ever intergovernmental consultations between Ukraine and European Commission to be held on Feb 2 – PM

AD
AD
AD
AD