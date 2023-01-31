UN assures Black Sea Grain Initiative will continue

The Black Sea Grain Initiative is not blocked, work is underway to continue it, UN system coordinator in Ukraine Denise Brown said.

At a meeting with journalists in Kyiv on Tuesday, she said the Black Sea Grain Initiative is not blocked and this is extremely important.

The UN said there are difficulties, but they are being worked on.

Brown said the Black Sea Initiative can do more and the UN can't and won't let it end. The UN cannot afford it, and Ukraine cannot, she said.

Brown noted the importance of neutrality for continuing dialogue with Russia.

She said that's what's happening now as the UN officials try to work on the initiative.

The coordinator reminded that the initiative should be extended in March.

Brown said before the last extension of the initiative in November, the UN officials spent a lot of time in September, October, working through many points.

As reported, on January 20, Presidents of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan are in favour of extending the grain export agreement and allow its expansion to other ports of Ukraine.

On January 24, Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said less than 60 days remained before the completion of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, and that work is underway to continue it, since now this is the only way to supply Ukrainian grain in large volumes.