Facts

11:47 31.01.2023

Russia trying to launch assault on Vuhledar to divert Ukrainian forces from Bakhmut – British intelligence

1 min read
Over the last three days, the Russian occupiers have probably turned their reconnaissance attacks in the area of ​​the village of Pavlivka and the town of Vuhledar of Donetsk region into a more concerted assaults, according to a defense intelligence statement published on Twitter by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Tuesday morning.

"Russian commanders are likely aiming to develop a new axis of advance into Ukrainian-held Donetsk Oblast, and to divert Ukrainian forces from the heavily contested Bakhmut sector. There is a realistic possibility that Russia will continue to make local gains in the sector. However, it is unlikely that Russia has sufficient uncommitted troops in the area to achieve an operationally significant breakthrough," the defense intelligence said.

According to the statement, Russia had previously used the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade in an unsuccessful assault on the same area of Pavlivka and Vuhledar in November 2022. "Elements of the 155th are again involved as part of an at least brigade sized force which has likely advanced several hundred meters beyond the small Kashlahach River which marked the front line for several months," British intelligence said.

