Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:14 05.08.2025

Invaders' losses in Ukraine decreasing since March, but have already reached 1.05 mln killed and wounded - British intelligence

1 min read

Russia has likely sustained approximately 1,050,000 casualties (killed and wounded) since launching the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and 260,000 casualties in the conflict so far in 2025, the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland reported on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

“The average daily Russian casualties during July 2025 was approximately 1,072 according to Ukrainian General Staff reporting. Russian casualty rates have moderately decreased month on month since March 2025, with July’s average daily rate the lowest reported since April 2024,” the British Intelligence said.

It is noted that the moderate decreases in Russia’s monthly casualty rates have occurred at the same time as Russian attacks across the frontline have continued at a high operational tempo and Russia has continued to make steady incremental gains in the Donbas.

Tags: #british_intelligence

MORE ABOUT

10:38 16.06.2025
British intelligence: North Korean troops likely lose over 6,000 soldiers in battles with Ukrainian troops in Kursk region of Russia

British intelligence: North Korean troops likely lose over 6,000 soldiers in battles with Ukrainian troops in Kursk region of Russia

19:02 25.03.2025
British intelligence calls Kyiv's strike on Engels ammunition depot most successful in 2025

British intelligence calls Kyiv's strike on Engels ammunition depot most successful in 2025

15:52 22.03.2025
Russia recognizes occupied, unoccupied parts of Ukraine as its own illegally and mistakenly – British intelligence

Russia recognizes occupied, unoccupied parts of Ukraine as its own illegally and mistakenly – British intelligence

16:55 01.10.2024
Withdrawal of troops for operations in Kursk region weakens Russian forces near Vovchansk – British intelligence

Withdrawal of troops for operations in Kursk region weakens Russian forces near Vovchansk – British intelligence

14:37 21.08.2024
Shortage of infantry on front line forces Russia to use previously priority military personnel – British intelligence

Shortage of infantry on front line forces Russia to use previously priority military personnel – British intelligence

09:44 12.08.2024
British intelligence publishes scale of destruction in Bakhmut after Russian invasion

British intelligence publishes scale of destruction in Bakhmut after Russian invasion

12:49 30.07.2024
Russia will likely continue to make tactical advances in Donetsk region, but its overall operational capability remains limited – British intelligence

Russia will likely continue to make tactical advances in Donetsk region, but its overall operational capability remains limited – British intelligence

12:55 06.06.2024
Ukraine's strikes against rail crossings in Crimea almost certainly caused significant disruption to Russian military logistics – UK Defense Intelligence

Ukraine's strikes against rail crossings in Crimea almost certainly caused significant disruption to Russian military logistics – UK Defense Intelligence

13:36 29.05.2024
Russia again cancels Intl Army Games, probably due to lack of personnel, equipment – British intelligence

Russia again cancels Intl Army Games, probably due to lack of personnel, equipment – British intelligence

15:08 30.04.2024
Air bomb depot destroyed at Kushchevskaya airfield in Kuban – British intelligence

Air bomb depot destroyed at Kushchevskaya airfield in Kuban – British intelligence

HOT NEWS

Denmark pledges DKK 580 mln for Ukraine arms via NATO

Two people killed after night of shelling – regional administration

Death toll from enemy shelling of Novo-Platonivka in Kharkiv region on July 29 grows to seven

Two killed, injured due to enemy strike in Sumy region on Tues – military administration

General Staff records 151 combat clashes in past 24 hours

LATEST

Denmark pledges DKK 580 mln for Ukraine arms via NATO

Pakistan rejects involvement of its citizens in war in Ukraine – MFA

GUR fighters stop enemy advance in Sumy region: more than eight invaders’ companies defeated

Two people killed after night of shelling – regional administration

Japan Foundation confirms its readiness to develop Japanese Center in Ukraine – Education Ministry

Most Trump voters see Russia as threat and favor sanctions against it – poll

Japan's Nojima Corporation to donate JPY 200 mln to Olena Zelenska's Children's Support Foundation projects

Death toll from enemy shelling of Novo-Platonivka in Kharkiv region on July 29 grows to seven

VII Summer School of First Aid of Ukrainian Red Cross starts

Ambassador to Turkey denies info about Erdogan's visit to Ukraine in coming days

AD
AD