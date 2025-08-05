Invaders' losses in Ukraine decreasing since March, but have already reached 1.05 mln killed and wounded - British intelligence

Russia has likely sustained approximately 1,050,000 casualties (killed and wounded) since launching the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and 260,000 casualties in the conflict so far in 2025, the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland reported on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

“The average daily Russian casualties during July 2025 was approximately 1,072 according to Ukrainian General Staff reporting. Russian casualty rates have moderately decreased month on month since March 2025, with July’s average daily rate the lowest reported since April 2024,” the British Intelligence said.

It is noted that the moderate decreases in Russia’s monthly casualty rates have occurred at the same time as Russian attacks across the frontline have continued at a high operational tempo and Russia has continued to make steady incremental gains in the Donbas.