Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:41 07.08.2025

Government restructures Cabinet of Ministers Secretariat

2 min read
Government restructures Cabinet of Ministers Secretariat

The Government of Ukraine has made changes to the structure of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to Resolution No. 939 of August 6, the following positions have been established in the structure of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers within the maximum number of employees: the position of diplomatic advisor, the Department of Information and Public Communications, the Department for Issuing Cabinet Acts, Working with Citizens' Appeals and the Government Archive, the Department for Ensuring Document Flow, Monitoring and Control, the Department for Expert and Analytical Support of the Prime Minister, the Prime Minister's Protocol Department, and the Department for Ensuring Organizational Activities.

At the same time, the following were eliminated: the position of the Government Commissioner for Regulatory Policy and his Office, the position of the Government Commissioner for Investment, attracting financial assistance under martial law, the formation of a fund for the recovery and transformation of the economy, a fund for supporting small and medium-sized businesses, a fund for restoring property and destroyed infrastructure, a fund for servicing and repaying the state debt, a fund for supporting the army, a humanitarian fund and its Office, the Department of Communications, the Department of Information and Public Relations, the Department of Monitoring and Control, the Department for Document Flow, the Protocol Department, the Department for Working with Citizens' Appeals, the Department for Organizational and Analytical Support of the Prime Minister's Activities.

Tags: #secretariat #government

MORE ABOUT

20:50 06.08.2025
Farmers to get compensation of up to 80% of breeding animals cost, up to 25% for building farms

Farmers to get compensation of up to 80% of breeding animals cost, up to 25% for building farms

12:17 06.08.2025
Care and rehab for freed Ukrainian captives improving - Shmyhal

Care and rehab for freed Ukrainian captives improving - Shmyhal

20:51 01.08.2025
Zelenskyy discusses work with partners with govt members

Zelenskyy discusses work with partners with govt members

13:54 19.07.2025
Poroshenko calls military economy govt's main priority

Poroshenko calls military economy govt's main priority

13:56 17.07.2025
Svyrydenko: Our government is heading towards self-sufficiency - military, economic and social

Svyrydenko: Our government is heading towards self-sufficiency - military, economic and social

10:10 17.07.2025
Svyrydenko government shuffles cabinet with two new ministers, deputy PM, and three ministry changes

Svyrydenko government shuffles cabinet with two new ministers, deputy PM, and three ministry changes

14:02 15.07.2025
Zelensky meets with Svyrydenko, Fedorov to prepare renewed government's first steps

Zelensky meets with Svyrydenko, Fedorov to prepare renewed government's first steps

09:08 15.07.2025
One of priorities of renewed govt to be to increase its own weapons production, develop all defense projects – Zelenskyy

One of priorities of renewed govt to be to increase its own weapons production, develop all defense projects – Zelenskyy

18:12 14.07.2025
Svyrydenko to announce proposals for govt members soon

Svyrydenko to announce proposals for govt members soon

15:23 14.07.2025
Zelenskyy proposes Svyrydenko to head the government

Zelenskyy proposes Svyrydenko to head the government

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy announces Thursday talks with European colleagues, national security advisors

Former Taganrog detention center chief personally ordered torture of Ukrainian journalist Roshchina – National Police

Trump says Witkoff's meeting with Putin more productive than expected - media

Russians hit Nikopol, three people killed – authorities

Secondary sanctions against Russia to be imposed on Friday

LATEST

Pedagogy, management, and IT lead 2025 master's admissions

Moscow announces agreement to hold Trump-Putin meeting in coming days – Russian media

Russia continues disinfo campaign against prisoner exchange process – CCD

Regional energy companies plan to restore power in 9 weather-hit regions by day's end

Three in four Ukrainians reject Russian peace plan, 54% back Europe-Ukraine joint proposal – KIIS

Zelenskyy announces Thursday talks with European colleagues, national security advisors

Trump-Zelenskyy-Putin meeting requires Ukraine, Europe, Russia to align positions – media

Former Taganrog detention center chief personally ordered torture of Ukrainian journalist Roshchina – National Police

Air defense downs 89 of 112 enemy drones, strikes recorded at 11 sites

Trump says Witkoff's meeting with Putin more productive than expected - media

AD
AD