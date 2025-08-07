Government restructures Cabinet of Ministers Secretariat

The Government of Ukraine has made changes to the structure of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to Resolution No. 939 of August 6, the following positions have been established in the structure of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers within the maximum number of employees: the position of diplomatic advisor, the Department of Information and Public Communications, the Department for Issuing Cabinet Acts, Working with Citizens' Appeals and the Government Archive, the Department for Ensuring Document Flow, Monitoring and Control, the Department for Expert and Analytical Support of the Prime Minister, the Prime Minister's Protocol Department, and the Department for Ensuring Organizational Activities.

At the same time, the following were eliminated: the position of the Government Commissioner for Regulatory Policy and his Office, the position of the Government Commissioner for Investment, attracting financial assistance under martial law, the formation of a fund for the recovery and transformation of the economy, a fund for supporting small and medium-sized businesses, a fund for restoring property and destroyed infrastructure, a fund for servicing and repaying the state debt, a fund for supporting the army, a humanitarian fund and its Office, the Department of Communications, the Department of Information and Public Relations, the Department of Monitoring and Control, the Department for Document Flow, the Protocol Department, the Department for Working with Citizens' Appeals, the Department for Organizational and Analytical Support of the Prime Minister's Activities.