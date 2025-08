Russian occupiers shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, on Wednesday, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak said.

"Two men and a woman died in Nikopol due to shelling," Lysak said on the Telegram channel.

In addition, four more people were injured as a result of the shelling.

As a result of the strike, a car was destroyed, the consequences are being clarified.