Regional energy companies plan to restore power in 9 weather-hit regions by day's end

As of the morning of August 7, 186 settlements in nine regions were completely or partially without electricity due to adverse weather conditions in the form of thunderstorms, hail and gusts of wind.

"Repair teams of regional energy companies are carrying out emergency and restoration work on damaged lines. Power supply to all disconnected subscribers is expected by the end of the day," NPC Ukrenergo reported on Thursday.

According to the system operator, electricity consumption has decreased. In particular, as of 9:30 on August 7, it was 6.4% lower than at the same time the previous day - on Wednesday. The reason is a significant decrease in air temperature in most regions of Ukraine.

"Given the weather conditions, it is advisable to postpone active energy consumption today to the period of the most effective operation of solar power plants. Please use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 15:00," Ukrenergo appealed to consumers. In turn, as reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, as of August 7, the power system is operating in a balanced manner, and no planned restrictions for consumers are foreseen. Intensive preparation of power equipment for the new heating season and ensuring stable operation in conditions of summer peak loads is being carried out.