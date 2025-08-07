Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:02 07.08.2025

Regional energy companies plan to restore power in 9 weather-hit regions by day's end

2 min read
Regional energy companies plan to restore power in 9 weather-hit regions by day's end

As of the morning of August 7, 186 settlements in nine regions were completely or partially without electricity due to adverse weather conditions in the form of thunderstorms, hail and gusts of wind.

"Repair teams of regional energy companies are carrying out emergency and restoration work on damaged lines. Power supply to all disconnected subscribers is expected by the end of the day," NPC Ukrenergo reported on Thursday.

According to the system operator, electricity consumption has decreased. In particular, as of 9:30 on August 7, it was 6.4% lower than at the same time the previous day - on Wednesday. The reason is a significant decrease in air temperature in most regions of Ukraine.

"Given the weather conditions, it is advisable to postpone active energy consumption today to the period of the most effective operation of solar power plants. Please use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 15:00," Ukrenergo appealed to consumers. In turn, as reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, as of August 7, the power system is operating in a balanced manner, and no planned restrictions for consumers are foreseen. Intensive preparation of power equipment for the new heating season and ensuring stable operation in conditions of summer peak loads is being carried out.

Tags: #energy

MORE ABOUT

09:36 18.07.2025
We expect Energy Ministry to work systematically on RES, mediate with other bodies – SEAU head

We expect Energy Ministry to work systematically on RES, mediate with other bodies – SEAU head

14:51 16.07.2025
Gap between resources of Energy Support Fund, needs of energy companies is about EUR 617 mln – Ministry of Energy

Gap between resources of Energy Support Fund, needs of energy companies is about EUR 617 mln – Ministry of Energy

11:32 15.07.2025
Energy sector situation does not provide for restrictions, but risks of Russian attacks remain – Ministry of Energy

Energy sector situation does not provide for restrictions, but risks of Russian attacks remain – Ministry of Energy

20:39 14.07.2025
URC-2025: EBRD and IFC consider financing OKKO Group's second 192 MW wind farm

URC-2025: EBRD and IFC consider financing OKKO Group's second 192 MW wind farm

18:34 11.07.2025
EIB to provide Ukrhydroenergo with EUR120 mln loan for HPP modernization – agreement at URC2025

EIB to provide Ukrhydroenergo with EUR120 mln loan for HPP modernization – agreement at URC2025

11:38 11.07.2025
Ukraine and IAEA deepen cooperation on energy recovery

Ukraine and IAEA deepen cooperation on energy recovery

12:42 10.07.2025
Some 85% of Zaporizhia region's energy capacity in Ukraine lost or destroyed during war – official at URC-2025

Some 85% of Zaporizhia region's energy capacity in Ukraine lost or destroyed during war – official at URC-2025

11:15 10.07.2025
Ukraine building 700 MW of wind power with 200 MW of BESS – UWEA Head at URC-2025

Ukraine building 700 MW of wind power with 200 MW of BESS – UWEA Head at URC-2025

16:18 07.07.2025
EBRD to focus on energy and four other areas during URC2025 in Rome

EBRD to focus on energy and four other areas during URC2025 in Rome

18:31 01.07.2025
Gas, electricity tariffs for households are half of market prices – IMF

Gas, electricity tariffs for households are half of market prices – IMF

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy announces Thursday talks with European colleagues, national security advisors

Former Taganrog detention center chief personally ordered torture of Ukrainian journalist Roshchina – National Police

Trump says Witkoff's meeting with Putin more productive than expected - media

Russians hit Nikopol, three people killed – authorities

Secondary sanctions against Russia to be imposed on Friday

LATEST

Pedagogy, management, and IT lead 2025 master's admissions

Moscow announces agreement to hold Trump-Putin meeting in coming days – Russian media

Russia continues disinfo campaign against prisoner exchange process – CCD

Government restructures Cabinet of Ministers Secretariat

Three in four Ukrainians reject Russian peace plan, 54% back Europe-Ukraine joint proposal – KIIS

Zelenskyy announces Thursday talks with European colleagues, national security advisors

Trump-Zelenskyy-Putin meeting requires Ukraine, Europe, Russia to align positions – media

Former Taganrog detention center chief personally ordered torture of Ukrainian journalist Roshchina – National Police

Air defense downs 89 of 112 enemy drones, strikes recorded at 11 sites

Trump says Witkoff's meeting with Putin more productive than expected - media

AD
AD