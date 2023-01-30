European Commission still doesn’t announce date and names of EU commissioners who will visit Ukraine, for security reasons

The European Commission refrains from announcing the exact date and composition of the group of European commissioners who will visit Ukraine, for security reasons.

Representative of the European Commission Eric Mamer said at a briefing in Brussels on Monday, answering a question about a possible so-called "designated survivor", that not the whole Board would go to Ukraine and a specific list hasn’t been announced yet. He added that there will be the majority of the Board members, but not all members will be in Ukraine to participate in this particular meeting.

He noted that the European Commission is in a very close contact with the Ukrainian authorities when it comes to all measures that should be taken to ensure that a safe meeting will take place.

According to Mamer, the European Commission has mechanisms that ensure the continued functioning of the institution, if circumstances require it. The Commission takes into account everything regarding the continuation of work to ensure that cases will be conducted in any circumstances, he said. There is a prescribed procedure of commissioners who can guarantee that cases continue if there are any reasons to do so, he said, referring journalists to the composition of the Board published on the website of the European Commission.

Mamer also did not answer the question in the affirmative, which contained the date of the upcoming meeting of the European Commission with the Ukrainian government.

Answering the question about the discussion during the upcoming meeting of the possible assessment of Ukraine's progress in the light of the membership application, the representative of the European Commission again indicated that there is a well-known agenda when the report on enlargement (autumn) will be published. He also refused to announce what will be discussed at the meeting.