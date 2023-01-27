Facts

19:12 27.01.2023

Ombudsman Lubinets: There are 800 severely wounded Ukrainian soldiers on Russia's territory

2 min read
There are 800 severely wounded Ukrainian servicemen on Russia's territory, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said.

"According to our data, there are 800 severely wounded servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of Russia. According to the Russian side, there are 200 severely wounded prisoners of war of the Russian army on the territory of Ukraine. Therefore, these figures were heard (at a meeting with Russian Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova)," the ombudsman said in an interview with Radio Liberty.

He said such data were announced during his meeting with Moskalkova. At the same time, Lubinets said the talks discussed the return of seriously wounded Ukrainian defenders under the repatriation procedure, and not exchange.

"In fact, based on the results of our meeting, information was not made public that a large exchange was being prepared. The only aspect that we discussed with her in the context of prisoners of war was the issue of the possible return of seriously wounded servicemen, prisoners of war from both sides. This procedure is called repatriation. It is clearly spelled out in the Geneva Convention (Article 110). What is it about? Repatriation is not an exchange. It is the return of wounded, severely wounded prisoners of war without any conditions, without reference to quantity," the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights said.

Tags: #russia #captivity #wounded

