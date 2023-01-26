Russian occupiers actively use mobile crematoriums to conceal losses – Maliar

Given the current catastrophic situation, the enemy is actively using mobile crematoriums, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar has said, citing data from the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"In particular, in the rear of the advanced positions of the occupiers, there is a constant movement of about five such crematoriums. Cremations take place without any identification and accounting of the bodies of the deceased occupiers," she wrote on the Telegram channel.

Thus, she stressed, the Russian command hides huge losses of personnel and continues to apply the traditional Russian practice of depriving the families of the victims of benefits and compensations advertised by Russian propaganda.