Zaluzhny, General Milley discuss announced package of military aid
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny during a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley discussed the announced package of military assistance.
"During today's telephone conversation, we discussed the announced package of military assistance to Ukraine and mutual steps to put new types of equipment into service as soon as possible," Zaluzhny said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday evening.