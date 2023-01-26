Facts

10:09 26.01.2023

Zaluzhny, General Milley discuss announced package of military aid

1 min read
Zaluzhny, General Milley discuss announced package of military aid

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny during a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley discussed the announced package of military assistance.

"During today's telephone conversation, we discussed the announced package of military assistance to Ukraine and mutual steps to put new types of equipment into service as soon as possible," Zaluzhny said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday evening.

 

Tags: #zaluzhny #milley

MORE ABOUT

11:09 25.01.2023
Zaluzhny inherits over $1 mln from USA, donates it to AFU – media

Zaluzhny inherits over $1 mln from USA, donates it to AFU – media

19:14 02.01.2023
Ukrainian Defense Forces liberate 40% of territories occupied after Feb 24 – Zaluzhny

Ukrainian Defense Forces liberate 40% of territories occupied after Feb 24 – Zaluzhny

17:24 02.01.2023
Ukraine's Air Force destroys 1,893 air targets since start of hostilities – Zaluzhny

Ukraine's Air Force destroys 1,893 air targets since start of hostilities – Zaluzhny

12:53 29.12.2022
On Thursday morning, 69 missiles launched at Ukraine, 54 downed – Zaluzhny

On Thursday morning, 69 missiles launched at Ukraine, 54 downed – Zaluzhny

16:43 21.12.2022
Zaluzhny discusses situation in region with General Staff Chief of Polish Armed Forces, thanks him for help

Zaluzhny discusses situation in region with General Staff Chief of Polish Armed Forces, thanks him for help

16:37 15.12.2022
Zaluzhny doesn’t rule out new offensive on Kyiv, preparing for protracted battles - The Economist

Zaluzhny doesn’t rule out new offensive on Kyiv, preparing for protracted battles - The Economist

09:04 09.12.2022
Zaluzhny discusses situation at front with Chief of Joint Staff of French Armed Forces

Zaluzhny discusses situation at front with Chief of Joint Staff of French Armed Forces

10:36 05.12.2022
Zaluzhny, in talk with US General Milley, outlines Ukraine's requests for weapons, equipment, air defense, missile defense systems

Zaluzhny, in talk with US General Milley, outlines Ukraine's requests for weapons, equipment, air defense, missile defense systems

13:55 30.11.2022
AFU destroys about 80% of enemy air targets – Zaluzhny

AFU destroys about 80% of enemy air targets – Zaluzhny

11:55 15.11.2022
Russia must leave all territories seized from Ukraine, compromises are impossible – Zaluzhny in talk with Milley

Russia must leave all territories seized from Ukraine, compromises are impossible – Zaluzhny in talk with Milley

AD

HOT NEWS

Enemy missile hits Vinnytsia region, no casualties – military administration

Zelensky thanks for birthday greetings: We have only one wish – victory

Joe Biden announces that USA to provide Ukraine with 31 M1 Abrams tanks

Reznikov announces good news on armaments after talk with Austin

German authorities, their allies intend to transfer almost 90 tanks to Ukraine – Scholz

LATEST

Enemy missile hits Vinnytsia region, no casualties – military administration

KLITSCHKO: EXPLOSION IN KYIV; BE IN SHELTER

Zelensky thanks for birthday greetings: We have only one wish – victory

Baykar transfers two more Bayraktar TB2 drones to Ukraine

Joe Biden announces that USA to provide Ukraine with 31 M1 Abrams tanks

Zelensky, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg discuss issues of unblocking fundamentally new types of weapons for Ukraine

Defense forces strike 23 places of concentration of occupiers in 24 hours – AFU General Staff

USA to produce 31 M1 Abrams tanks for Ukraine $400 mln worth – media

Stoltenberg to Zelensky: We’ll continue our support for as long as it takes

Ukraine counts on India's support for UN resolutions on Peace Formula, creation of special tribunal against Russia – Yermak

AD
AD
AD
AD