Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:39 06.10.2025

Space Forces creation belated but still relevant - Zaluzhny

4 min read
Space Forces creation belated but still relevant - Zaluzhny

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny has notes the importance of creating the Space Forces in Ukraine.

"The decision to create the Space Forces by December 31, 2025, provided for by the government program, although belated, is still relevant. It is very good that the war itself, its high-tech nature, and even more so, future security threats finally dictate the need for the immediate development of national aerospace technologies and capabilities as a key element of the defense capability of our state," Zaluzhny wrote in an article for the Militaryny (Military) ezine portal. .

According to him, the lack of an intelligence management body at the strategic level and, accordingly, a set of forces and means was a problem that significantly reduced the effectiveness of command and control of troops, and the appearance of the latest means of destruction in the Armed Forces of Ukraine was critical in this regard. "It was precisely because of the lack and delay in the exchange of specific information from space that it was not possible to use the full potential of systems such as HIMARS. Subsequently, due to Russia's reaction, their strategic importance significantly decreased. Because, as it turned out, it is space capabilities that are of critical importance for targeting, navigation and communications, ensuring the effectiveness of missile strikes," the former commander-in-chief said.

Zaluzhny said that at the beginning of 2023, there were approximately 7,560 active satellites in Earth's orbit, of which 246 were officially classified as military. The Russian Federation maintained about 160 active satellites, of which approximately 100 performed military functions.

According to him, the Ukrainian Central Space Support Directorate, in turn, received from partner countries a tool in the form of the use of satellite technologies for both military and civilian purposes and access to software, and became a key body that transformed data from space into specific combat solutions. "Not having our own military satellite group, we promptly used commercial space infrastructure, in particular SpaceX's Starlink for communications, and Earth observation satellites such as Maxar, Planet Labs and ICEYE for real-time reconnaissance," the former commander-in-chief said. At the same time, Zaluzhny stressed that Ukraine, which was once one of the five space powers in the world, "is now lagging behind in the rocket and space industry, to put it mildly," and effective war is impossible without space data. "Today, it is impossible to imagine modern armed struggle without space services. The Russian-Ukrainian war was the first major military confrontation in which space technologies played and continue to play a decisive role," he said.

According to the former commander-in-chief, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the 4th year of large-scale aggression and the 12th year of the war, according to the Law on Intelligence Agencies, still do not have their own functions regarding intelligence activities at the strategic level, despite the fact that they have models in their arsenal, including their own production, capable of inflicting damage far beyond the capabilities of the reconnaissance reconnaissance of a separate reconnaissance battalion.

"The use of space forces, first of all, intelligence capabilities, will require regulatory consolidation of this function, both for further financing and for the creation of an appropriate management link at the strategic level in the structure of the Armed Forces... Considering space as a way to gain operational advantage, the creation of the Space Forces must be guaranteed by providing them with the full range of capabilities," he wrote.

Zaluzhny emphasizes that despite the fact that the creation of its own group of spacecraft will be an obvious priority for Ukraine, currently the most effective use of the capabilities of both partners and non-state private companies is required, such an area will require diplomatic efforts for a full and reliable partnership. "This, in turn, requires a separate area of international cooperation, which will go beyond traditional military cooperation, and granting the right to engage in such activities to the Space Forces command," he pointed out.

He emphasized that space should become another element of defense capability, where Ukraine needs to achieve key technological changes. "Space is not only technology, but also the key to operational advantage, but its effective use will require a systemic approach, from the institutionalization of production programs to international cooperation... On land, in the air and on the water, we have already found these solutions. It is time to look to space, because the only opportunity now to achieve the required level of security lies only in technological advantages in all domains," Zaluzhny said.

Tags: #zaluzhny

MORE ABOUT

13:22 24.09.2025
Innovation only way Ukraine can offset shortages, inflict disproportionate losses on Russia - Zaluzhny

Innovation only way Ukraine can offset shortages, inflict disproportionate losses on Russia - Zaluzhny

12:35 24.09.2025
Drones inflict nearly 80% losses of personnel and equipment – Zaluzhny

Drones inflict nearly 80% losses of personnel and equipment – Zaluzhny

21:19 27.08.2025
Zaluzhny: This war must remain a cult of defenders for future generations

Zaluzhny: This war must remain a cult of defenders for future generations

21:01 22.05.2025
European Commissioner for defence discusses evolution of military actions with Zaluzhny

European Commissioner for defence discusses evolution of military actions with Zaluzhny

21:29 06.03.2025
New US policy questions unity of Western world – Zaluzhny

New US policy questions unity of Western world – Zaluzhny

17:00 04.03.2025
Zelenskyy's rating in Ukraine 44%, Zaluzhny 21%, Poroshenko 10% – Europe Elects

Zelenskyy's rating in Ukraine 44%, Zaluzhny 21%, Poroshenko 10% – Europe Elects

10:05 04.03.2025
Zelenskyy appoints Zaluzhny as Ukraine's Representative to IMO

Zelenskyy appoints Zaluzhny as Ukraine's Representative to IMO

18:31 02.10.2024
Zaluzhny at UK Conservative Party Conference: We need comprehensive strategy to win

Zaluzhny at UK Conservative Party Conference: We need comprehensive strategy to win

16:44 22.07.2024
Zaluzhny discusses safety of grain corridors, Ukrainian port infrastructure with Secretary General of IMO

Zaluzhny discusses safety of grain corridors, Ukrainian port infrastructure with Secretary General of IMO

20:38 11.07.2024
Zaluzhny assumes duties as Ukraine's Ambassador to UK – embassy

Zaluzhny assumes duties as Ukraine's Ambassador to UK – embassy

HOT NEWS

Netherlands to contribute EUR 55 million to World Bank to support Ukraine – PM Schoof

Zelenskyy: Russia will do everything to prevent Ukraine from producing gas

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will talk to the most active countries in PURL about the second stage of their contributions

Zelenskyy: Orban will go down in history as the only PM who hindered Ukraine's accession to the EU

Zelenskyy: Ukraine striking Russia with own weapons, not just drones

LATEST

Netherlands to contribute EUR 55 million to World Bank to support Ukraine – PM Schoof

Zelenskyy: Russia will do everything to prevent Ukraine from producing gas

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will talk to the most active countries in PURL about the second stage of their contributions

Zelenskyy: Orban will go down in history as the only PM who hindered Ukraine's accession to the EU

Zelenskyy: Ukraine striking Russia with own weapons, not just drones

Russia attacking critical infrastructure of Chernihiv – official

Ukraine and EU delegations discuss implementation of Ukraine's Justice Plan

Air raid alerts during mall hours increase to 14.1% in September – URTC

Court allows confiscation luxury cars from former Kharkiv recruitment chief's family

Ukrainian forces hit Russian explosives factory and Feodosia oil complex, sparking fires and explosions

AD
AD