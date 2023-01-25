Defense forces strike 23 places of concentration of occupiers in 24 hours – AFU General Staff

During the day, Ukrainian aviation carried out 14 strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian occupiers and two strikes on the positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems.

As reported in the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on Wednesday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Defense Forces also destroyed a Su-25 aircraft, a Ka-52 helicopter and two unmanned aerial vehicles of the Orlan-10 type.

Ukrainian units of rocket troops and artillery hit one control point, nine areas of concentration of manpower and three enemy ammunition depots during the day.