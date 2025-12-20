Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:35 20.12.2025

Poroshenko provided 24 brigades of the Defence Forces with tyres and mobile tyre fitting equipment

2 min read
Poroshenko provided 24 brigades of the Defence Forces with tyres and mobile tyre fitting equipment
Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025/12/19

MP and leader of the European Solidarity party  Petro Poroshenko has delivered 1,500 tires and two mobile tire service complexes to 24 brigades of the Defense Forces.

“Today we came to the soldiers with another shipment. We brought what makes logistics and any troop movement possible: a container with reliable tires for KrAZ, URAL and HMMWV trucks — enough for everyone. We are also handing over indispensable assistants — two mobile tire service complexes with RunFlat technology based on two trailers,” reads the statement published on the European Solidarity website.

During his meeting with the military, the politician also welcomed the decision of European partners on financing for Ukraine. According to him, the EU has allocated €90 billion for 2026–2027, ensuring guaranteed sources of funding, including for the defense sector.

“At the same time, partners clearly outlined three conditions: independence of anti-corruption bodies and real fight against corruption; rule of law, protection of the rights of the opposition and civil society; continuation of reforms,” the party leader emphasized.

As reported earlier, Poroshenko submitted amendments to the 2026 budget to Parliament, proposing to redirect UAH 100 billion from the “propagandist TV marathon, Telegram channels, inflated salaries of prosecutors and the State Bureau of Investigation, and other expenses” to the needs of the Armed Forces — indexation of servicemen’s pay and direct strengthening of the army.

“We must restore society’s trust in the authorities, the front’s trust in the rear, and partners’ trust in Ukraine. Peace negotiations must be conducted by a professional team, not corrupt officials. We want peace, but not capitulation. NATO membership is the only real guarantee of our security. The Army must remain the first and unquestionable priority of the state,” he said.

Poroshenko also reminded that sanctions have been imposed against him both by the Ukrainian authorities and by Russia.

“We know what the army needs. We have done, are doing, and will continue to do everything for it as long as necessary,” Poroshenko stated while delivering aid to the military.

Tags: #european_solidarity #poroshenko

MORE ABOUT

11:45 19.12.2025
Poroshenko hands over 100 Blyskavka suicide drones to brigades

Poroshenko hands over 100 Blyskavka suicide drones to brigades

11:05 18.12.2025
Poroshenko called for support for naming a street in central Kyiv after Andriy Parubiy

Poroshenko called for support for naming a street in central Kyiv after Andriy Parubiy

13:49 16.12.2025
Poroshenko calls for amending 2026 State Budget, dismissing govt in Rada

Poroshenko calls for amending 2026 State Budget, dismissing govt in Rada

18:48 12.12.2025
Court attaches ECHR decision on sanctions rights to Poroshenko case materials

Court attaches ECHR decision on sanctions rights to Poroshenko case materials

14:02 12.12.2025
Court attaches ECHR decision on sanctions rights to Poroshenko case materials

Court attaches ECHR decision on sanctions rights to Poroshenko case materials

09:38 10.12.2025
Poroshenko initiates transfer of funds from energy corruption schemes to military

Poroshenko initiates transfer of funds from energy corruption schemes to military

12:09 07.12.2025
Petro Poroshenko handed over four Ai-Petri technical counterintelligence systems to the military

Petro Poroshenko handed over four Ai-Petri technical counterintelligence systems to the military

11:58 06.12.2025
Poroshenko congratulates AFU, calls on authorities to direct all possible resources to defense needs

Poroshenko congratulates AFU, calls on authorities to direct all possible resources to defense needs

11:46 05.12.2025
European Solidarity calls on Zelenskyy to veto 2026 state budget to increase payments to military

European Solidarity calls on Zelenskyy to veto 2026 state budget to increase payments to military

18:41 03.12.2025
Poroshenko Foundation launches Blyskavka kamikaze drone program for frontline

Poroshenko Foundation launches Blyskavka kamikaze drone program for frontline

HOT NEWS

PM: Portugal can deploy its forces in Ukraine, participate in peacekeeping missions, but today it's not yet foreseen

Ukraine, USA discuss issue of election security; they know how to help us – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Ukraine, Portugal sign agreement on partnership in production of naval drones

Meeting with US, European allies in USA completed, further steps agreed – Umerov

Two Russian Su-27 aircraft hit at Belbek airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea – SBU

LATEST

PM: Portugal can deploy its forces in Ukraine, participate in peacekeeping missions, but today it's not yet foreseen

Ukraine, USA discuss issue of election security; they know how to help us – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Ukraine, Portugal sign agreement on partnership in production of naval drones

Marshal of Polish Sejm offers Zelenskyy assistance with elections – media

Johnson announces GBP 15 bln of frozen Russian assets in UK

Central Asia-Center main gas pipeline in Russia's Volgograd region failed

Zelenskyy: Japan's 2026 support for Ukraine nears $6 bln

Zelenskyy, Portuguese PM commemorate fallen soldiers in Kyiv

Meeting with US, European allies in USA completed, further steps agreed – Umerov

Two Russian Su-27 aircraft hit at Belbek airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea – SBU

AD
AD