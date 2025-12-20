Poroshenko provided 24 brigades of the Defence Forces with tyres and mobile tyre fitting equipment

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025/12/19

MP and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko has delivered 1,500 tires and two mobile tire service complexes to 24 brigades of the Defense Forces.

“Today we came to the soldiers with another shipment. We brought what makes logistics and any troop movement possible: a container with reliable tires for KrAZ, URAL and HMMWV trucks — enough for everyone. We are also handing over indispensable assistants — two mobile tire service complexes with RunFlat technology based on two trailers,” reads the statement published on the European Solidarity website.

During his meeting with the military, the politician also welcomed the decision of European partners on financing for Ukraine. According to him, the EU has allocated €90 billion for 2026–2027, ensuring guaranteed sources of funding, including for the defense sector.

“At the same time, partners clearly outlined three conditions: independence of anti-corruption bodies and real fight against corruption; rule of law, protection of the rights of the opposition and civil society; continuation of reforms,” the party leader emphasized.

As reported earlier, Poroshenko submitted amendments to the 2026 budget to Parliament, proposing to redirect UAH 100 billion from the “propagandist TV marathon, Telegram channels, inflated salaries of prosecutors and the State Bureau of Investigation, and other expenses” to the needs of the Armed Forces — indexation of servicemen’s pay and direct strengthening of the army.

“We must restore society’s trust in the authorities, the front’s trust in the rear, and partners’ trust in Ukraine. Peace negotiations must be conducted by a professional team, not corrupt officials. We want peace, but not capitulation. NATO membership is the only real guarantee of our security. The Army must remain the first and unquestionable priority of the state,” he said.

Poroshenko also reminded that sanctions have been imposed against him both by the Ukrainian authorities and by Russia.

“We know what the army needs. We have done, are doing, and will continue to do everything for it as long as necessary,” Poroshenko stated while delivering aid to the military.