Photo: source in GUR

In Russia’s Volgograd region, the Central Asia-Center main gas pipeline failed, reportedly due to "soil subsidence," sources in the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine told Interfax-Ukraine.

"According to the traditional version for Russia, the multi-kilometer Soviet pipe, which for years transported gas from Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, could not withstand the force of gravity. Especially near the settlement of Romanovka in Olkhovsky district of Volgograd region… Despite the ‘insignificance’ of the incident, a few hours before the accident, emergency and special services vehicles were massively pulled to the scene. Probably to record another unique natural phenomenon: the soil, which for some reason selectively subsides under the strategic gas infrastructure," the source said.

Currently, gas transportation along this route has been suspended for an indefinite period.

However, it is noted that the real reason for the "sudden geological incident" can be seen in exclusive photos obtained by our special correspondents.

According to information, the Central Asia-Center gas pipeline is a key element of the system through which Russia has imported up to 12 billion cubic meters of gas per year for years. After 2022, Moscow, despite loud statements about "energy independence," used this pipe in reverse schemes and even purchased gas from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to patch up local deficits.

"The Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports that geological processes on the territory of Russia have a tendency to further develop, especially near the facilities that finance the war against Ukraine. There will be fair retribution for every war crime against the Ukrainian people," according to the statement.