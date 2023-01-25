Facts

16:12 25.01.2023

Zelensky thanks Scholz for decision to transfer combat tanks to Ukraine

1 min read
Zelensky thanks Scholz for decision to transfer combat tanks to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for making the decision to transfer German battle tanks to Kyiv.

“German main battle tanks, further broadening of defense support & training missions, green light for partners to supply similar weapons. Just heard about these important & timely decisions in a call with Olaf Scholz. Sincerely grateful to the Chancellor and all our friends in Germany,” Zelensky said on Twitter Wednesday.

Tags: #tanks

MORE ABOUT

17:14 25.01.2023
German authorities, their allies intend to transfer almost 90 tanks to Ukraine – Scholz

German authorities, their allies intend to transfer almost 90 tanks to Ukraine – Scholz

20:12 24.01.2023
Scholz makes decision on supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Scholz makes decision on supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine

19:20 24.01.2023
U.S. leans toward providing Abrams tanks to Ukraine

U.S. leans toward providing Abrams tanks to Ukraine

19:09 24.01.2023
Germany to give Poland approval on Wed to send tanks to Ukraine – media

Germany to give Poland approval on Wed to send tanks to Ukraine – media

19:21 23.01.2023
Kuleba: I have no doubt that Leopard will reach us, we are at final stage

Kuleba: I have no doubt that Leopard will reach us, we are at final stage

14:16 23.01.2023
London still wants to reach intl agreement on supply of German-made tanks to Ukraine – FM

London still wants to reach intl agreement on supply of German-made tanks to Ukraine – FM

10:05 23.01.2023
Morocco hands over 20 T-72B tanks to Ukraine

Morocco hands over 20 T-72B tanks to Ukraine

19:52 20.01.2023
Pentagon Chief calls on NATO allies not to dwell on topic of providing Ukraine with tanks of certain type

Pentagon Chief calls on NATO allies not to dwell on topic of providing Ukraine with tanks of certain type

19:31 20.01.2023
At Ramstein meeting, no decisions on transfer of Leopard tanks to Ukraine made – Polish Defense Minister

At Ramstein meeting, no decisions on transfer of Leopard tanks to Ukraine made – Polish Defense Minister

13:22 20.01.2023
European Council President: We respect German decision-making process on tanks for Ukraine

European Council President: We respect German decision-making process on tanks for Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Reznikov announces good news on armaments after talk with Austin

German authorities, their allies intend to transfer almost 90 tanks to Ukraine – Scholz

Ukrainian forces retreated from Soledar – Cherevaty

Germany to provide Ukraine with 14 Leopard-2 A6 from Bundeswehr stocks, to permit other countries to transfer tanks to Ukraine

Director of Procurement Department Khmelnytsky dismissed from Defense Ministry – Head of Parliamentary Anti-Corruption Committee

LATEST

Reznikov announces good news on armaments after talk with Austin

Leadership of National Committee of URCS, representatives of German Red Cross, German govt minister discuss assistance to Ukrainians affected by war

Pope meets with reps of Ukrainian churches for first time

NATO foreign ministers' informal meeting to be held in Oslo from May 31 to June 1

Ukrainian forces retreated from Soledar – Cherevaty

Germany to provide Ukraine with 14 Leopard-2 A6 from Bundeswehr stocks, to permit other countries to transfer tanks to Ukraine

There are almost 6,000 Russian soldiers in Belarus – Intelligence Agency

USA considering supplying Ukraine with around 30 M1 Abrams tanks – media

Stefanishyna calls on EU states to help expand network for issuing Ukrainian documents in EU

Director of Procurement Department Khmelnytsky dismissed from Defense Ministry – Head of Parliamentary Anti-Corruption Committee

AD
AD
AD
AD