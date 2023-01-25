Zelensky thanks Scholz for decision to transfer combat tanks to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for making the decision to transfer German battle tanks to Kyiv.

“German main battle tanks, further broadening of defense support & training missions, green light for partners to supply similar weapons. Just heard about these important & timely decisions in a call with Olaf Scholz. Sincerely grateful to the Chancellor and all our friends in Germany,” Zelensky said on Twitter Wednesday.