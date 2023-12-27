Facts

15:27 27.12.2023

SBU destroys over 500 Russian tanks in 2023

1 min read
SBU destroys over 500 Russian tanks in 2023

Since the beginning of 2023, the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) officers have eliminated more than 500 Russian tanks that fired at and tried to break through the positions of the Defense Forces, the Ukrainian special service said.

"The Ukrainian special service methodically destroys enemy armored vehicles daily in battles on the eastern and southern fronts. Among the destroyed tanks of the aggressor country are the latest T-90 and T-90M, the cost of which is about $5 million each," SBU said in the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The department said the occupiers primarily used this equipment as part of the so-called "armored fists" to storm Avdiivka and Bakhmut. The invaders also involved heavy armored vehicles to contain the counter-offensive operations of the Ukrainian defenders in Melitopol and Berdiansk directions.

"The effective destruction of Russian tanks on the battlefield was the result of filigree operational combat operations of SBU together with units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In order to maximize the destruction of Russian armored vehicles, a powerful arsenal of anti-tank weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles was brought in," the special service said.

Tags: #sbu #tanks

MORE ABOUT

16:53 26.12.2023
SBU uses Sea Baby, Mamay sea drones for special operations in Black Sea

SBU uses Sea Baby, Mamay sea drones for special operations in Black Sea

11:12 23.12.2023
SBU, Defense Ministry eliminate theft scheme during purchase of shells for Ukrainian army for UAH 1.5 bln

SBU, Defense Ministry eliminate theft scheme during purchase of shells for Ukrainian army for UAH 1.5 bln

12:40 21.12.2023
SBU intensifies work behind enemy lines

SBU intensifies work behind enemy lines

14:56 18.12.2023
SBU, AFU inflict drone attack on airfield in Russia's Rostov region – media

SBU, AFU inflict drone attack on airfield in Russia's Rostov region – media

10:31 18.12.2023
SBU initiates criminal proceedings following technical device discovery in one of potential locations of Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny

SBU initiates criminal proceedings following technical device discovery in one of potential locations of Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny

16:29 15.12.2023
SBU investigating circumstances, motives for grenade explosion in Zakarpattia

SBU investigating circumstances, motives for grenade explosion in Zakarpattia

15:27 12.12.2023
SBU opens criminal case on cyber attack on Kyivstar, one of versions is involvement of Russian special services

SBU opens criminal case on cyber attack on Kyivstar, one of versions is involvement of Russian special services

17:43 06.12.2023
SBU blows up car of 'LPR deputy' Popov, he is dead – source

SBU blows up car of 'LPR deputy' Popov, he is dead – source

17:28 06.12.2023
SBU liquidates ex-PM Kiva – source

SBU liquidates ex-PM Kiva – source

16:57 05.12.2023
SBU drones strike important enemy targets in Crimea – source

SBU drones strike important enemy targets in Crimea – source

AD

HOT NEWS

IT Army attacks largest ERP system in Russia, stops its operation

Tarnavsky: Big problem today is ammunition of various types, almost all nomenclatures

Tarnavsky doesn’t believe that situation at front reaches impasse: There’re precise logistical results

Court finds ex-head of Supreme Court Kniazev guilty: Gift in form of preferential apartment rental contradicts restrictions established for judges

Syrsky: Enemy intensively advancing in Kupyansk, Lymany, Siversk and Bakhmut directions – we’re strengthening defense

LATEST

IT Army attacks largest ERP system in Russia, stops its operation

MFA in response to PM of Saxony statement: If Ukraine accepts temporary loss of territories, Russian forces to become closer to Germany

Tarnavsky: I think next year will probably be even harder

Tarnavsky: Big problem today is ammunition of various types, almost all nomenclatures

Tarnavsky doesn’t believe that situation at front reaches impasse: There’re precise logistical results

URCS volunteers evacuate people from Kherson railway station subjected to Russian missile attack

Court finds ex-head of Supreme Court Kniazev guilty: Gift in form of preferential apartment rental contradicts restrictions established for judges

Death toll due to attack in Odesa region increased to two – region’s head

Syrsky: Enemy intensively advancing in Kupyansk, Lymany, Siversk and Bakhmut directions – we’re strengthening defense

Some 70% of customers of Kherson region remain without power supply

AD
AD
AD
AD