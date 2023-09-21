Sweden transfers 10 Strv 122 tanks to Ukraine

Sweden transferred ten Stridsvagn 122 (Strv 122) tanks to Ukraine along with Ukrainian crews who were trained by the Swedish army, the Defense Forces said, citing Mats Ludvig, chief of operations at the Army Headquarters.

"We gave them everything we could in terms of good technology and knowledge. Now we wish them success in liberating their country," Ludvig's press service said.

It is noted that a total of 3,600 tanks have been built; this model has been the basis of Swedish mechanized brigades for over 30 years.

The press service said Sweden announced the decision to transfer tanks to Ukraine on February 24, 2023. At the headquarters of the Swedish army in Enköping, preparations were also made for training Ukrainian personnel on tanks.

"This training had to take place almost simultaneously with the largest defense force exercise in 30 years... It required careful planning and great sacrifice on the part of our personnel, who were required to act as trainers. We worked together to solve this problem, and I am impressed by our staff and how well the preparation was carried out," Ludvig said.

Mechanics also received training. These tanks have been in Ukraine "for some time now."

According to media reports, Stridsvagn 122 tanks are the Swedish analogue of Leopard 2.