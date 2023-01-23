Everyone can become big business by working with Ukraine – Zelensky in address to meeting of National Association of State Chambers

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his address to the participants of the meeting of the National Association of State Chambers called on American businesses for cooperation to restore Ukraine.

The head of state said that ten months after the beginning of the war Ukrainian, thanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and partners' assistance, particularly that of the United States, see how to win the war unleashed by Russia.

"Yet to win, we must engage all our resolve and our strength. […] And – when we'll be able to end this war by throwing out the occupiers – in the same manner together we'll be able to start the difficult work of rebuilding Ukraine – our cities, our economy, our infrastructure," Zelensky said.

This will be the largest economic project of our time in Europe, he emphasized.

"It is obvious that American business can become the locomotive that will once again push forward global economic growth," Zelensky said.

According to the president, Ukraine has already managed to attract attention and have cooperation with such giants of the international financial and investment world as Black Rock, J.P. Morgan, and Goldman Sachs.

"Such American brands as Starlink or Westinghouse have already become part of our, Ukrainian, way. Your brilliant defense systems – such as HIMARS or Bradleys – are already uniting our history of freedom with your enterprises. We are waiting for Patriots. We are looking closely at Abrams. Thousands of such examples are possible! And everyone can become a big business by working with Ukraine," he said.

"In all sectors – from weapons and defense to construction, from communications to agriculture, from transport to IT, from banks to medicine. I believe that freedom must always win. And, I invite you to work with us right now," Zelensky said.