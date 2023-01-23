Court sentences collaborator from Kherson to five years in prison for organization of sham referendum

A court has passed the first judgment on the organization of sham referenda in the south of Ukraine – a member of the so-called election commission in Beryslav district, Kherson region, was sentenced to five years in prison.

"The Security Service collected a full evidence base to prosecute the organizer of the Russian sham referendum in Beryslav district, Kherson region. The perpetrator is a former member of the local 'election commission' created by the aggressor in the temporarily occupied territory," the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on Facebook.

The collaborator was detained by the SBU as soon as Beryslav district was liberated from the Russian occupation.

"Taking into account her cooperation with the investigation, the court sentenced her to five years in prison and deprived her of the right to hold positions in state agencies and engage in activities related to the election process for ten years," the SBU said.

According to the investigation, the collaborator is a resident of the town of Novooleksandrivka in Beryslav district, who supported the Russian occupiers from the beginning of their full-scale invasion.

She voluntarily joined the local occupation administration and fulfilled Russia's tasks to organize and hold the illegal referendum in the temporarily occupied part of the south of Ukraine.

"The perpetrator formed the so-called registers of voters in the territory of the district, agitated people to come to the polling stations and vote in favor of the aggressor country. She personally came to private households and demanded that people put a necessary mark in the ballot papers," the special service said.

The court found the woman guilty under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 5 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaborationism).

The investigation was carried out by employees of the SBU in Kherson region under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office.