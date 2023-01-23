Facts

15:38 23.01.2023

Kuleba at Council of EU FMs calls for sanctions against Rosatom, Russia’s missile and unmanned industry

The tenth EU sanctions package should be adopted as soon as possible and increase pressure on the Russian Federation, in particular, to impose powerful sanctions against the Russian missile and drone industry, close all ways to circumvent the restrictions already imposed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

“I urge you to impose crushing sanctions against the Russian missile and drone industry. By destroying or seriously limiting Russia's ability to produce new missiles and drones, we will ‘kill’ their ability to create new means of terror. We will also achieve the long-term strategic goal of deterring Russian missile terror,” the minister said during an online speech at the EU Council of Foreign Ministers on Monday.

He stressed that no exceptions or easing of sanctions are unacceptable.

The Foreign Minister also recalled Ukraine's call to lower the limit on the price of oil, since the current price of Urals is already below $40 per barrel. He also called for disconnecting more Russian banks from SWIFT, primarily Gazprombank and Bank Saint Petersburg, involved in financing the war.

Kuleba also insists on closing Russia's access to cloud services and cryptocurrency transactions, imposing sanctions against Russian metallurgy.

A separate topic of the speech was the need to stop cooperation with Russia in the field of nuclear energy and the imposition of sanctions against Rosatom.

Kuleba is convinced that the first step may be the introduction of personal sanctions against Rosatom employees and officials involved in the seizure and militarization of the Zaporizhia NPP.

