Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:09 26.11.2025

Zaporizhia NPP will need special status, cooperation agreement between Russia and Ukraine in case of peace – Grossi

2 min read
Zaporizhia NPP will need special status, cooperation agreement between Russia and Ukraine in case of peace – Grossi

The Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant will require a "special status" and a cooperation agreement between Russia and Ukraine if a peace deal is reached, according to Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

"Whatever side of the line it ends up, you will have to have a cooperative arrangement or a cooperative atmosphere," Grossi told Reuters.

"No single operator can use a nuclear power plant when across the river there is another country which is resisting this and may take action against that," the IAEA chief said.

He warned that without peace, the risk of a nuclear accident remains.

"Until the war stops or there is a ceasefire or the guns are silenced, there is always a possibility of something going very, very wrong," Grossi said.

At the same time, he noted that the issue of the Zaporizhia plant is political, but the IAEA's role remains decisive in this situation.

"Shared, not shared - and I don't want to get into that because it's political - ...it's something that Ukraine and Russia will be deciding at some point. But one thing is clear, the IAEA is indispensable in this situation," Grossi said.

As reported, the initial draft of a peace plan for Ukraine envisioned restarting the plant under IAEA supervision, with electricity production to be split 50/50 between Russia and Ukraine.

The Zaporizhia NPP has been occupied by Russia since March 4, 2022. It has not produced electricity since September of that year, and all six of its reactors remain in a "cold shutdown" state.

Tags: #zaporizhia_npp #grossi

MORE ABOUT

15:49 27.09.2025
Zaporizhia NPP without external power for third day, situation is similar to Fukushima – media

Zaporizhia NPP without external power for third day, situation is similar to Fukushima – media

09:15 19.09.2025
IAEA resolution on deoccupation of Zaporizhia NPP is step towards restoring nuclear safety – Ministry of Energy

IAEA resolution on deoccupation of Zaporizhia NPP is step towards restoring nuclear safety – Ministry of Energy

09:04 19.09.2025
Ukrainian MFA welcomes adoption of IAEA resolution on nuclear safety at Zaporizhia NPP

Ukrainian MFA welcomes adoption of IAEA resolution on nuclear safety at Zaporizhia NPP

09:16 09.09.2025
IAEA records six of seven compromised power lines at Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant

IAEA records six of seven compromised power lines at Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant

15:46 03.09.2025
Ukraine’s Energy Ministry regards Putin's statements on Zaporizhia NPP as purposeful escalation of threat to nuclear safety

Ukraine’s Energy Ministry regards Putin's statements on Zaporizhia NPP as purposeful escalation of threat to nuclear safety

18:19 12.08.2025
Smoke observed near cargo port of Zaporizhia NPP temporarily occupied by Russians – Ministry of Energy

Smoke observed near cargo port of Zaporizhia NPP temporarily occupied by Russians – Ministry of Energy

18:27 07.08.2025
Russia's use of Zaporizhia NPP to cover shelling of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure is an act of nuclear terrorism - Ukrainian MFA

Russia's use of Zaporizhia NPP to cover shelling of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure is an act of nuclear terrorism - Ukrainian MFA

18:50 04.07.2025
Russian occupiers cause blackout at Zaporizhia NPP – ministry

Russian occupiers cause blackout at Zaporizhia NPP – ministry

10:12 20.06.2025
Grossi on progress of IAEA talks with Russians on ZNPP: consensus on impossibility of plant operating in wartime reached

Grossi on progress of IAEA talks with Russians on ZNPP: consensus on impossibility of plant operating in wartime reached

11:46 06.06.2025
Zaporizhia NPP training center attacked by UAVs fourth time this year

Zaporizhia NPP training center attacked by UAVs fourth time this year

HOT NEWS

Dpty PM on Orbán's statements about aid to Ukraine: Hungary's position has not changed, Ukraine working consistently with EU

Peace agreement text for Ukraine marks starting point for path ahead - Von der Leyen

EU ready to unveil legal framework for Ukraine aid through 2027 - Von der Leyen

Air Force neutralize 72 of 90 Russian UAVs, hits reported at 10 locations

Trump: US envoy must 'sell Ukraine to Russia' in peace talks

LATEST

AFU strikes Russian military-industrial facilities - General Staff

Bomb threats hit Kyiv courthouse hearing NABU detective case

Russian drones strike farms in Chernihiv region, kill thousands of pigs

Dpty PM on Orbán's statements about aid to Ukraine: Hungary's position has not changed, Ukraine working consistently with EU

USA should be on Ukraine's side in war and peace – Michael Bloomberg

Prosecutor General’s Office opens case against Vdovychenko’s father and brother – AntAC

Situation difficult on Hulyaipolia axis, but no encirclement - General Staff

Anti-corruption officials expose UAH 140 mln theft from frontline utility restoration funds in Donetsk region

URCS volunteers helped eliminate the consequences of the Russian UAV attack on Zaporizhia

Competition launched for 4 independent board positions at Energoatom

AD
AD