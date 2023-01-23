London still wants to reach intl agreement on supply of German-made tanks to Ukraine – FM

The British authorities still want to reach an international agreement that will allow the supply of German-made tanks to Ukraine, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Sunday.

"Of course, I would like to see the Ukrainians equipped with things like the Leopard 2 as well as the artillery systems that have been provided by us and by others," British media quoted him as saying.

He said he would continue negotiations with colleagues from NATO countries in order to provide Ukraine with supplies of the necessary equipment. Speaking about the degree of Germany's support for Ukraine, the minister said that in this matter "everybody going as far as they can, but each country will support Ukraine in a way that is most appropriate to them."

Earlier this week, defense officials from about 50 countries, as well as NATO leaders, gathered at the U.S. Ramstein base in Germany to discuss military assistance to Ukraine. As a result, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the parties could not reach an agreement on the possible transfer of Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv.

Prior to this, Poland and Finland expressed a willingness to supply Ukraine with German-made Leopard 2 tanks, but they need to obtain permission from Berlin due to restrictions on arms exports adopted by the Federal Republic of Germany. However, so far Berlin has not given permission for the re-export of these tanks.

Earlier this week it was reported that the UK would give Ukraine its most substantial military aid package, which will include Challenger 2 tanks and AS-90 self-propelled artillery mounts.