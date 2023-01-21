Facts

17:18 21.01.2023

Mass evacuation carried out from Kherson to Lviv region

1 min read
Mass evacuation carried out from Kherson to Lviv region

The largest medical evacuation of patients from Kherson hospitals to Lviv region was held on Saturday, Head of Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytsky has said.

"All patients are senior people who were hospitalized in Kherson and suburbs. They were transported to Lviv region by a special train. I thank specialists of Lviv Regional Center of Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine and their Polish colleagues who met the patients and transferred them for further treatment to healthcare facilities in our region," he said on the Telegram channel.

Kozytsky also thanked the Doctors Without Borders organization for accompanying the patients from Kherson to Lviv region.

He also said that 26 ambulance vehicles were used for the evacuation project. All of the evacuated patients are safe and receiving necessary medical aid.

Tags: #kherson #patients

