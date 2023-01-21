Facts

11:38 21.01.2023

U.S. to impose sanctions against Wagner PMC next week – White House

1 min read
U.S. to impose sanctions against Wagner PMC next week – White House

The Unites States will impose new sanctions against the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) next week, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Adviser John Kirby said on Friday, January 20.

"Today, we are announcing additional actions that we are taking to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian and Wagner forces. First, the Department of the Treasury will be designating Wagner as a significant Transnational Criminal Organization," he told a press briefing.

In coordination with this designation, the U.S. will also impose additional sanctions next week against Wagner and its support network across multiple continents, Kirby said.

Tags: #sanctions #white_house

