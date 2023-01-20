Facts

15:33 20.01.2023

Zelensky: Coalition can make 'Ramstein of tanks,' and later 'Ramstein of F16 planes'

The members of the coalition of Ukraine's partners are able to "make a Rammstein of tanks," President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Don't bargain about different numbers of tanks, but open a principled supply that will stop Russian evil," he said Friday, speaking via video link at a meeting of defense ministers of Ukraine's partners held in Ramstein, Germany.

"And we also count that your next gatherings will go down in history as Ramstein of F16 and long-range missiles. It is in your power to guarantee such artillery and anti-aircraft defense that will crush terror," the head of state said.

"And I am addressing you not as Ministers of military warehouses, but as Ministers of defense. Defense of everything that makes our world free. I address you as those who serve the values of freedom," Zelensky also said.

According to him, "it is the time now to protect those dreams. This is the future. I am sure you do not want to allow such a world order, where hatred will rule. Your parents would not want that kind of world for you. You would not want such a world for your children. But this is exactly such a world order that Russia seeks for all of us. N Not only for Ukraine! But for the whole world! Russia wants the power to destroy nations. And they talk openly about it in Moscow."

"Russia wants to destroy law and universal human values. And the Russian troops, by their actions, on the territory of Ukraine, are fighting just for this. In order to teach the world to hate… We must act as fast as a father or mother, who saves their child. As a son or daughter who sees that their parents need immediate help," he said.

19:31 20.01.2023
At Ramstein meeting, no decisions on transfer of Leopard tanks to Ukraine made – Polish Defense Minister

18:38 20.01.2023
Belgium to offer delivery of anti-tank weapons, air defense systems for Ukraine by next Ramstein meeting – Defense Minister

14:24 20.01.2023
Zelensky at meeting in Ramstein urges Ukraine's partners to act quickly – media

13:58 20.01.2023
Pentagon head at opening of meeting in Ramstein 8 format: This is not a moment to slow down. It’s time to dig deeper

13:38 20.01.2023
Ukrainian Defense Ministry: Air defense, tanks and systematic supply of ammunition - main priorities of Ramstein 8

09:18 19.01.2023
Zelensky on Brovary tragedy: As soon as clear facts about cause of disaster established, we to provide info

20:42 18.01.2023
Russian society must admit its mistakes, respect UN Charter – Zelensky in Davos

19:30 18.01.2023
Zelensky in Davos: Helicopter crash in Brovary, deaths of people - result of the war

18:00 18.01.2023
Zelensky thanks Canadian PM for new aid package – 200 Senator armored vehicles

18:56 17.01.2023
Zelensky instructs to simplify, speed up receipt of assistance to victims of tragedy in Dnipro as much as possible

