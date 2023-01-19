Zelensky urges partners not to delay provision of military aid – speech at Davos Ukrainian Breakfast

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on partner countries not to delay military assistance, and also noted that "long-range systems" are needed to strike at the temporarily occupied territories.

"We cannot travel on motivation. There are specific things on which durability depends. These are the specific things we expect," he said Thursday, speaking via video link at the Ukrainian Breakfast in Davos, hosted by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation.

At the same time, he urged not to delay assistance. "When you say - I will give tanks, when - someone will give tanks... It seems to me that this is not a very correct strategy," he said, hinting at the position of German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who linked the supply of tanks to Ukraine with similar supplies from the United States.

Zelensky considers it a top priority "to protect our weak points where the enemy is hitting. Air defense is a weak point, Iranian drones are hitting us, hundreds already. Now Russia is preparing to use another package."

"We need to do everything for people to be in cities, for business to work, so we need a 'financial pillow.' Some EUR 18 billion for 2023 will help," he said.

In order to advance on the battlefield, he said, equipment is needed "artillery, shells, of which I spoke about the shortage. We need systems that can work over a long distance. We are not talking about Russia, but we are talking about our temporarily occupied territories, from where missiles are flying, for example, Kherson region. There are weapons out there that we can't reach," he said.

"The vaccine against Russian tyranny is known. There is a letter that says what we need. Just help. No dialogue," Zelensky said.