Ramstein coalition pledges to allocate more than $98 bln for military assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon chief

The United States and other members of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine have in total committed to allocate more than $98 billion for security assistance to the Ukrainian people since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said.

“I am proud that this Contact Group has committed more than 98 billion dollars in security assistance to Ukraine since February 2022. And this coalition continues to find innovative and sustainable ways to rush in critical capabilities to meet Ukraine's most pressing needs,” he said, opening the 23rd meeting in the Ramstein format.

He also thanked Sweden for the recently announced largest package of military assistance worth about $1.2 billion, Belgium, which has committed to supply Ukraine with 30 F-16 fighter jets by 2028, as well as for another $1 billion in military assistance this year. Austin recalled Spain's commitment to transfer anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine.

“We must keep finding new solutions, especially for Ukraine's air-defense challenges. And we'll continue to support Ukraine's long-term security,” the minister said.

In addition, Austin noted the work of capability coalitions within the framework of the contact group on strengthening and modernizing its armed forces for the long term.

“I look forward to hearing updates today from the drone coalition. The drone coalition is working to help Ukraine fend off Russian aggression today and deter Russian aggression tomorrow,” he stressed.