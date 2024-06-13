Facts

17:02 13.06.2024

Ramstein coalition pledges to allocate more than $98 bln for military assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon chief

2 min read
Ramstein coalition pledges to allocate more than $98 bln for military assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon chief

The United States and other members of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine have in total committed to allocate more than $98 billion for security assistance to the Ukrainian people since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said.

“I am proud that this Contact Group has committed more than 98 billion dollars in security assistance to Ukraine since February 2022. And this coalition continues to find innovative and sustainable ways to rush in critical capabilities to meet Ukraine's most pressing needs,” he said, opening the 23rd meeting in the Ramstein format.

He also thanked Sweden for the recently announced largest package of military assistance worth about $1.2 billion, Belgium, which has committed to supply Ukraine with 30 F-16 fighter jets by 2028, as well as for another $1 billion in military assistance this year. Austin recalled Spain's commitment to transfer anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine.

“We must keep finding new solutions, especially for Ukraine's air-defense challenges. And we'll continue to support Ukraine's long-term security,” the minister said.

In addition, Austin noted the work of capability coalitions within the framework of the contact group on strengthening and modernizing its armed forces for the long term.

“I look forward to hearing updates today from the drone coalition. The drone coalition is working to help Ukraine fend off Russian aggression today and deter Russian aggression tomorrow,” he stressed.

Tags: #ukraine #united_states #military_assistance

MORE ABOUT

14:14 13.06.2024
Norway to transfer mortar ammunition to Ukraine worth about NOK 480 mln

Norway to transfer mortar ammunition to Ukraine worth about NOK 480 mln

21:13 11.06.2024
Stoltenberg: NATO needs to maintain current levels of military aid to Ukraine

Stoltenberg: NATO needs to maintain current levels of military aid to Ukraine

09:45 10.06.2024
Ukraine, EU thoroughly discuss text of security agreement

Ukraine, EU thoroughly discuss text of security agreement

20:16 07.06.2024
USA pledged to provide over $51.2 bln in military aid to Ukraine since start of Russia's full-scale invasion – Pentagon

USA pledged to provide over $51.2 bln in military aid to Ukraine since start of Russia's full-scale invasion – Pentagon

19:19 07.06.2024
First forum of innovators in high defense technologies in history of Ukrain-NATO relations held in Krakow

First forum of innovators in high defense technologies in history of Ukrain-NATO relations held in Krakow

15:53 07.06.2024
Ukraine, Turkey agree on cooperation for rehabilitation of servicemen – Defense Ministry

Ukraine, Turkey agree on cooperation for rehabilitation of servicemen – Defense Ministry

15:32 07.06.2024
Biden, during meeting with Zelenskyy, announces new aid to Ukraine worth $225 mln

Biden, during meeting with Zelenskyy, announces new aid to Ukraine worth $225 mln

15:06 07.06.2024
Ukraine expects decision from European partners to begin talks on EU membership as early as June – Shmyhal

Ukraine expects decision from European partners to begin talks on EU membership as early as June – Shmyhal

13:52 07.06.2024
Swiss govt allocates over EUR 60 mln to support Ukraine in digitalization over next four years

Swiss govt allocates over EUR 60 mln to support Ukraine in digitalization over next four years

16:50 06.06.2024
USA will continue to help Ukraine – Biden

USA will continue to help Ukraine – Biden

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy, Kishida sign Accord on Support for Ukraine and Cooperation between Ukraine, Japanese Govt

Zelenskyy takes part in G7 Summit in Italy

Majority of Ukrainians think Russia's goal in war is extermination of Ukrainian nation – KIIS survey

Ukraine to receive $50 bln of interest from frozen Russian assets – German Finance Minister

Argentina becomes new member of Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Ramstein format

LATEST

Canada introduces new sanctions against Russian individuals, legal entities

NSDC Secretary on initiative of Brazil and China: Intl law the only basis for just peace

Austin: World countries' work in Ramstein group signals that Ukraine matters

Ukraine to receive 152 mm shells worth more than EUR 350 mln through IFU

Strengthening defense lines, effective use of weapons, mobilization in Ukraine will have rather significant impact on battlefield

Zelenskyy at G7 summit calls for support for plan to use Russian assets

Intl humanitarian law requires reboot on child protection issues

Zelenskyy, Italian PM discuss air defense for Ukraine, projects to restore Odesa, its region

Zelenskyy, Kishida sign Accord on Support for Ukraine and Cooperation between Ukraine, Japanese Govt

Zelenskyy takes part in G7 Summit in Italy

AD
AD
AD
AD