Facts

18:40 14.06.2024

NATO defense ministers not reached agreement on allies' annual funding of military aid to Ukraine at level of at least EUR 40 bln

2 min read
NATO defense ministers not reached agreement on allies' annual funding of military aid to Ukraine at level of at least EUR 40 bln

 

The defense ministers of NATO member countries have not yet agreed that allied funding of military assistance to Ukraine should be at least EUR 40 billion annually.

Asked whether the Italian Defense Minister in Brussels at a meeting of defense chiefs really rejected the NATO Secretary General's plan, which provides for EUR 40 billion a year in aid to Kyiv, Stoltenberg said that "we have not yet agreement on that."

"But I work and many Allies are very supportive of the idea that we need not only to have short term pledges, they are welcome of course, but if we could have more long-term predictable pledges, it will give the Ukrainians a better planning assumptions," he said.

The NATO Secretary General said this would give greater predictability and transparency, ensure minimal or fair distribution within the alliance and "it will send a message to Moscow that they cannot wait us out."

"We have one important decision in place today. We actually have also big announcements on the immediate needs. But then we need to work on the language for membership and we need to work on the financial pledge. We still have some weeks to go before Washington," he said at a press conference following the meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

Tags: #stoltenberg #military_assistance

MORE ABOUT

17:59 14.06.2024
Stoltenberg on transfer of air defense systems to Ukraine: We are in close contact with several allies on this issue

Stoltenberg on transfer of air defense systems to Ukraine: We are in close contact with several allies on this issue

17:00 14.06.2024
NATO Defense Ministers agree to strengthen Alliance's role in coordination of security assistance, training for Ukraine – Stoltenberg

NATO Defense Ministers agree to strengthen Alliance's role in coordination of security assistance, training for Ukraine – Stoltenberg

16:48 14.06.2024
Stoltenberg on Putin's 'peace proposals': It's not up to Ukraine to withdraw its forces, it's Russia that must withdraw from occupied Ukrainian territory

Stoltenberg on Putin's 'peace proposals': It's not up to Ukraine to withdraw its forces, it's Russia that must withdraw from occupied Ukrainian territory

14:56 14.06.2024
Germany to transfer two more IRIS-T air defense systems, three HIMARS to Ukraine – Bundeswehr

Germany to transfer two more IRIS-T air defense systems, three HIMARS to Ukraine – Bundeswehr

17:02 13.06.2024
Ramstein coalition pledges to allocate more than $98 bln for military assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon chief

Ramstein coalition pledges to allocate more than $98 bln for military assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon chief

20:59 12.06.2024
Stoltenberg expects NATO defense ministers to approve plan for Alliance's leading role in coordinating aid to Ukraine

Stoltenberg expects NATO defense ministers to approve plan for Alliance's leading role in coordinating aid to Ukraine

11:52 12.06.2024
HUNGARY WON’T PARTICIPATE IN ANY NATO DECISIONS ON UKRAINE, BUT WON’T BLOCK THEM EITHER - STOLTENBERG

HUNGARY WON’T PARTICIPATE IN ANY NATO DECISIONS ON UKRAINE, BUT WON’T BLOCK THEM EITHER - STOLTENBERG

17:04 01.06.2024
Zelenskyy expects to accelerate supply of military assistance to Ukraine as part of $61 bln support package allocated by USA

Zelenskyy expects to accelerate supply of military assistance to Ukraine as part of $61 bln support package allocated by USA

20:40 31.05.2024
Stoltenberg proposes allies annually allocate EUR 40 bln in military aid to Ukraine

Stoltenberg proposes allies annually allocate EUR 40 bln in military aid to Ukraine

20:23 31.05.2024
Stoltenberg expects NATO summit in Washington to take further steps to bring Ukraine closer to membership

Stoltenberg expects NATO summit in Washington to take further steps to bring Ukraine closer to membership

AD

HOT NEWS

G7 countries to allocate $50 bln in additional funding to Ukraine from income from Russia's frozen assets without prejudice to other contributions – communiqué

Switzerland govt: 100 delegations to take part in Peace Summit, incl 57 heads of state, govt

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to participate in Global Peace Summit

Firefighting operation continues at industrial facility in Kyiv region for third day since enemy attack

Zelenskyy on Italian TV: Putin's ultimatum is new Nazism

LATEST

G7 calls on China to put pressure on Russia to stop its aggression against Ukraine – communiqué

Since midnight, 71 clashes noticed at front, 36 killed in Kurakhiv direction, 60 occupiers wounded – AFU General Staff

Content of Putin's 'peace proposals' is extremely offensive to intl law – Podoliak

G7 countries to allocate $50 bln in additional funding to Ukraine from income from Russia's frozen assets without prejudice to other contributions – communiqué

G7 leaders' declaration: Russia must pay over $486 bln for damage caused to Ukraine; all possible legal avenues to meet these obligations considered

Switzerland govt: 100 delegations to take part in Peace Summit, incl 57 heads of state, govt

Occupiers attack Nikopol region with drones, artillery; 17-year-old girl wounded, seven households destroyed

100 DELEGATIONS TO TAKE PART IN PEACE SUMMIT, INCL 57 HEADS OF STATE, GOVTS – SWITZERLAND

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to participate in Global Peace Summit

Odesa region border guards detain truck with 41 men attempting to illegally cross border

AD
AD
AD
AD