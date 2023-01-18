Zelensky thanks Canadian PM for new aid package – 200 Senator armored vehicles

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Canadian people for a new package of defense assistance – 200 Senator armored vehicles.

“On this difficult day for Ukraine, our friends continue to support us. Thank you Justin Trudeau and Canadian people for another defense aid package announced today in Kyiv by Minister of National Defence Anita Anand,” Zelensky said on his Twitter Wednesday.

“Today the Ukrainian army needs 200 Senator APCs more than ever. Together we are moving towards victory!” the president said.

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand is paying a visit to Kyiv, during which she announced that Canada will transfer 200 Senator armored vehicles to Ukraine.