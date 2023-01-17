Facts

11:21 17.01.2023

Missile strike on Dnipro falls under jurisdiction of International Criminal Court – Zelensky

A missile attack on Dnipro, like other similar strikes, falls under the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video on Monday.

"This strike on Dnipro, like other similar strikes, falls, in particular, under the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court. And we are using all available opportunities, both national and international, to ensure that all Russian killers, that everyone who gives and carries out orders for missile terror against our people, receive legal sentences," he said.

According to the president, as of Monday evening, some 39 people, including six children, have been rescued from the rubble. "A total of 47 reports were received about those who could be in the house at the time of the strike and whose fate was unknown. It was possible to find out information about 22 people. It is known about 40 dead, including three children," he said.

According to him, the State Security Service of Ukraine has already begun to establish information about those Russian military who prepared and delivered this strike. "There is no doubt: everyone who is guilty of this war crime will be identified and held accountable," Zelensky said.

Tags: #dnipro #zelensky

