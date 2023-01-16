monobank collects UAH 70 mln in ten hours to help victims of Russian shelling of apartment building in Dnipro

On January 16, virtual monobank launched a fundraiser to help families affected by a Russian rocket hit an apartment building in Dnipro, within which the bank raised UAH 70 million in ten hours from the start of the collection, co-owner of monobank Oleh Horokhovsky has said on Monday.

According to his statement in Telegram, monobank donated UAH 5 million for the collection, and also received a donation from A-Bank in the amount of UAH 3 million.

It is indicated the funds will be transferred to one of the funds, which will help the victims of the tragedy.

In the first nine hours since the launch of the collection, some 250,000 people took part in it.

The collection is active until the evening of January 17, Horokhovsky said.

As reported, as a result of a rocket attack on a multi-storey building in Dnipro on January 14, the death of 40 people was confirmed, including three children. Some 75 victims were injured, including 14 children. Some 72 apartments in the house were completely destroyed, some 236 were damaged, some 25 cars were also destroyed.

The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has established the identity of the Russian invaders involved in the missile attack on the apartment building in Dnipro