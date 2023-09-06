Zelenskyy dismisses Kyrylenko from post of head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the dismissal of Pavlo Kyrylenko from the post of head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

Corresponding decree No. 558/2023 was published on the website of the head of the Ukrainian state.

"To dismiss Pavlo Oleksandrovych Kyrylenko from the post of head of Donetsk Regional State Administration according to the application submitted by him," the text of the document says.

As reported, on Tuesday, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine agreed on the dismissal of head of the Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko. The Verkhovna Rada intends to appoint him to the post of head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine.