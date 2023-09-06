Kyrylenko heads Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Pavlo Kyrylenko head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU).

The adoption of relevant draft resolution No. 10015 was generally supported by 250 MPs at a plenary session on Wednesday, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Holos faction, said.

As reported, on September 5, the Verkhovna Rada voted for the dismissal of Olha Pischanska from the post of head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine.

Pavlo Kyrylenko is lieutenant colonel of justice. In 2008 he graduated from the Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University with a degree in jurisprudence.

Since July 2008, he has been working in the Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine as an assistant prosecutor, prosecutor of a department, deputy prosecutor, prosecutor of the prosecutor's office and head of the investigative department of the prosecutor's office. He worked in the prosecutor's offices of Donetsk region, Crimea and the Prosecutor General's Office.

By order of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine dated September 22, 2017, he was appointed military prosecutor of the Uzhgorod garrison in the Western region of Ukraine. And on June 26, 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine supported the appointment of Kyrylenko to the post of chairman of the Donetsk Regional State Administration. According to the decree of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylenko headed the Donetsk Regional State Administration on July 5, 2019.