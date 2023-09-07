Shmyhal, introducing new AMCU head: Market economy, free competition play one of defining roles on way to EU

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal introduced new head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) Pavlo Kyrylenko to the team.

"The market economy and free competition play one of the defining roles on the way to the EU. In this case, the role of the Antimonopoly Committee is important. I stated this during the introduction of the new head of the AMCU - Pavlo Kyrylenko. Today the committee faces important tasks. There is a significant demand for fairness and integrity in society. In particular, fairness and integrity of business. Business must work responsibly, work for the sake of victory," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Prime Minister noted that the protection of economic competition remains on the agenda of the state.

"As part of Ukraine's obligations to partners, in particular the IMF, we agreed to improve the work of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine in terms of promoting market competition, especially at the stage of post-war recovery," he added.

Shmyhal also recalled that changes in the work of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine are part of European integration aspirations, in particular, the Association Agreement with the EU.