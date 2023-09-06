Facts

11:54 06.09.2023

Cabinet submits to Rada proposal on appointment of Pavlo Kyrylenko as AMCU head

Cabinet submits to Rada proposal on appointment of Pavlo Kyrylenko as AMCU head

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a proposal to appoint former head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko to the position of head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU).

"The government has officially introduced Pavlo Kyrylenko as the AMCU head," parliamentarian Yaroslav Zhelezniak wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to him, the Verkhovna Rada intends to make a decision on Kyrylenko's appointment as early as September 6.

Zhelezniak accompanied his publication with a photocopy of the presentation signed by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal. At the same time, there is currently no map of the relevant draft resolution on the Rada's website.

As reported, at the plenary meeting on September 5, the Verkhovna Rada voted to dismiss Olha Pischanska from the position of the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, and on Tuesday evening, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the dismissal of Pavlo Kyrylenko from the position of the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration. And earlier, the chairman of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, noted on his Telegram channel that the next day after the vote for the dismissal of Pischanska, the parliament plans to appoint Kyrylenko as the AMCU head.

