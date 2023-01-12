Facts

20:26 12.01.2023

Albania to open embassy in Ukraine – FM

Albania intends to open an embassy in Ukraine - for the first time during the diplomatic relations of the countries, Albanian Foreign Minister Olta Xhaçka said on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the countries.

“Albania and Ukraine both belong to the family of free & democratic nations & both have a future in the Euro-Atlantic family. On the occasion of this 30th anniversary, I am happy to announce that Albania will upgrade its diplomatic presence in Kyiv opening its embassy in Ukraine,” she said on Twitter.

The Foreign Minister added that Ukraine's heroic resistance is a struggle for freedom and rejection of a return to tyranny, from which both states emerged.

“That is why Albania will support Ukraine & its people to the best of its abilities until it prevails against Russia’s illegal war of aggression,” she said.

The Minister stressed that she expects close cooperation with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba for further development and strengthening of cooperation in the future.

Tags: #ukraine #embassy #albania

