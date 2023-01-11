Ukrainian, Lithuanian, Polish presidents' Joint Declaration highlights support for convening Global Peace Formula Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda, and President of Poland Andrzej Duda signed the Joint Declaration following the Second Summit of the Lublin Triangle held in Lviv, the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine has said.

The Joint Declaration confirms the centuries-old historical ties between Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland, as well as defines the priority areas of cooperation of the Lublin Triangle, in particular in the framework of the strategic course of our country to acquire full membership in the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

"The document noted the intention of Lithuania and Poland to continue providing powerful military, technical, defense, humanitarian and other support to Ukraine. The Joint Declaration highlights support for convening the Global Peace Formula Summit to consolidate international support for the peace plan presented by President Volodymyr Zelensky," it said.

"Also, the support for the establishment of a special international tribunal for the crime of aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has been confirmed. The document specifically noted the expansion of the Black Sea Grain Initiative to other seaports of our country and the importance of continuing the Grain from Ukraine program to strengthen global food security," the press service said.

The signing of the Joint Declaration at the level of the Presidents of Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland enshrines the support of the Lithuanian and Polish parties for the prospect of Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO as soon as the conditions allow.