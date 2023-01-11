Facts

14:24 11.01.2023

Mayors of Warsaw, Prague, Budapest, Bratislava arrive in Kyiv – media

1 min read

The mayors of Warsaw, Prague, Budapest and Bratislava are visiting Kyiv, Polish television channel Polsat News said.

The details of the mayors' visit to the capital of Ukraine are still unknown.

According to media reports, this is the first visit of Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski to Kyiv since the start of the war.

On February 15, 2022, Trzaskowski, accompanied by Prague Mayor Zdeněk Hřib, went on behalf of the Pact of Free Cities to meet with Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

