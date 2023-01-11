Ukraine is top priority on EU Presidency Sweden's agenda – PM

Prime Minister of the Swedish Presidency of the European Union Ulf Kristersson says the top priority on the agenda of the country's Presidency of the European Union will be to support Ukraine in its defensive war against Russian aggression.

He said this at a press conference in Stockholm on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister of Sweden said the real top priority is, quite obviously, Ukraine, to keep working to ensure that the European Union remains united in terms of support for Ukraine, in terms of sanctions against Russia, in terms of military, economic and political support. But also to remain united between the European countries and the USA. This unity is the key, he said.

Kristersson said how the day before the start of the war, on February 23, 2022 he met in Helsinki with the Prime Minister of Finland. He said this is about the obvious risk of a war that could start at any time, any day. The minister said the officials have seen and we have discussed the very obvious risk of division that war will create between European countries, as well as cause division between European countries and allies around the world, in particular the United States. War has come, but what has not come is division. Last week Kristersson was in Paris and had a lengthy discussion with President Macron about the values of creating this extraordinary unity of the EU and between Europe and the United States when war threatens the EU, he said.

The Prime Minister of Sweden said that during the presidency of the EU, Stockholm, first of all, we will continue to promote EU support for Ukraine in all respects. He said Ukraine's victory in this war is of vital importance to other countries. Unity in Europe and unity between Europe and the United States is and will continue to be the most important resource during our presidency, Kristersson said.

He also said that in terms of arms supplies to Ukraine, his country wants to do more, synchronizing these efforts with partners. According to him, the decision will be made in January. The officials agreed that they will continue to help Ukraine, the Prime Minister said. At the same time, he refused to specify what kind of weapons he was talking about. They will return to this issue when the decision is made. It is important to say that we have a common European responsibility, Kristersson said.