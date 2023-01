Reznikov discusses with Minister of Defense of Canada ‘upcoming news that will considerably reinforce Ukraine’s defence capabilities’

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov has discussed with his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand the upcoming news from Canada, which will significantly strengthen the defense capability of Ukraine.

“Today had a very productive conversation with my close friend Anita Anand. Discussed very good upcoming news from Canada that will considerably reinforce our defence capabilities. Eagerly awaiting an official announcement. Thank Canada for standing by Ukraine,” he said on Twitter.