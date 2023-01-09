Facts

20:40 09.01.2023

Only four people manage to leave Melitopol to Zaporizhia through checkpoint in Vasylyivka in last three weeks – mayor

1 min read

Only four people were able to leave the temporarily occupied Melitopol to Zaporizhia through a checkpoint in Vasylyivka over the past three weeks, mayor of the city Ivan Fedorov has said.

"Unfortunately, the situation is only getting worse ... It is almost impossible to get to the city of Zaporizhia through Vasylyivka. Over the past three weeks, only four people have been able to pass," he said at a briefing at the Ukraine – Ukrinform media center on Monday.

According to him, the process of leaving through the temporarily occupied Crimea is also becoming more complicated: Melitopol residents spend from four to six days on this, since the Crimean Bridge practically does not function.

In addition, Fedorov noted that at present, "if residents get to the border of the Russian Federation with Georgia or the European Union, this also does not guarantee their departure, but on the contrary: about 70-80 residents of temporarily occupied territories are deployed by Ruscist border guards and are not allowed to leave Russia."

