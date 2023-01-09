Facts

14:48 09.01.2023

OSCE Secretary General believes it makes sense for Russia to remain organization's member

OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid believes that it makes sense for Russia to remain a member of the organization, since one day communication channels will be needed again.

"In any case, from today’s perspective, I think it makes sense for Russia to remain a member of the OSCE," Schmid said in an interview with Welt, adding the Permanent Council meets every Thursday at the level of the 57 OSCE Ambassadors in Vienna. In 2022, Poland chaired the OSCE and at each session put the issue of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine on the agenda. There was no business as usual. Sitting around the table does not mean exchanging diplomatic pleasantries, she said.

According to the official, "one day we will need communication channels again."

Schmid said it is absolutely clear that Russia attacked Ukraine and is the aggressor in this war.

She said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba is correct in arguing that the fundamental principles of the OSCE, such as state sovereignty, territorial integrity and the ban on violence, have been trampled on. Secondly, unlike the Council of Europe, the OSCE does not have a suspension mechanism that could be used to exclude Russia, Schmid said.

As reported, in April, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba said Russia's membership in the OSCE poses a threat to security and cooperation in Europe and calls for the creation of a procedure and the exclusion of Russia.

