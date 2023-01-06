Russia's unilateral ceasefire announcement cannot deceive anyone; peace cannot be achieved without withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine – French Foreign Ministry

A just and lasting peace cannot be achieved without the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from all the territory of Ukraine, a statement about the so-called "ceasefire" represents an attempt by Russia to cover up its responsibility as it continues to shell Ukraine, the French Foreign Ministry has said.

"The Kremlin's unilateral announcement of a ceasefire on the occasion of Orthodox Christmas cannot deceive anyone. France reaffirms its deep conviction that a just and lasting peace cannot be achieved without the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from all Ukrainian territory. This is the only way to put an end to the suffering that the Ukrainian people have been facing for almost 11 months now, courageously fighting for their freedom and independence from the Russian aggressor," the ministry said in the statement.

The French Foreign Ministry said the statement about the so-called "ceasefire" is a blatant attempt by Russia to cover up its responsibility as it continues to relentlessly shell all of Ukrainian territory, targeting critical installations and civilians in particular in the middle of winter.

"This is another proof of the cynicism of Russia, which since February 24 has consistently demonstrated that it does not want peace and pays little attention to compliance with its international obligations, including those arising from the UN Charter," the agency said.

France also reaffirmed its full support for the ten-point "peace plan" presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.