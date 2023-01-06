Putin's 'ceasefire' statements cannot and should not be taken seriously – Kuleba

Russian President Vladimir Putin's statements about a "unilateral ceasefire" cannot and should not be taken seriously, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes.

"President Zelensky has proposed a clear Peace Formula of ten steps. Russia has been ignoring it and instead shelling Kherson on Christmas Eve, launching mass missile and drone strikes on New Year. Their current 'unilateral ceasefire' can ot and should not be taken seriously," Kuleba said on Twitter.

As reported, Vladimir Putin instructed Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to introduce a ceasefire from 12:00 on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7. The document also contains an appeal to the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire.