British Prime Minister hopes for ceasefire in Ukraine by summer

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/KeirStarmerLabour/

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed hope that a ceasefire in Ukraine could be declared by summer, the British newspaper The Telegraph reports.

“We are at an intense stage in the negotiations. In the end, I’m always mindful of the fact that it is Ukraine that must decide on those issues – it’s not for other people to decide on behalf of Ukraine. It is for Ukraine to decide. And Russia must come to the table for that unconditional ceasefire,” he said.

He also said he hoped a ceasefire could be declared by the summer. He reiterated his call for US security guarantees for British and other Western troops planning to deploy to Ukraine to monitor the peace.

He also insisted that Ukraine must be given the opportunity to determine the terms of any peace deal with Russia, and demanded that Moscow agree to an "unconditional ceasefire".

“It’s got to be a ceasefire that is on terms that all parties can accept, including Ukraine, and it’s got to be a lasting ceasefire. What I don’t want to see is a ceasefire that is temporary, because I am as convinced as I can be that that will simply leave Russia with the capability and wherewithal to come again at some future time. They’ve done it before, I’ve no doubt that they will do it again,” he said in an interview with the publication.

Starmer also refused to support US plans to officially recognize Crimea as Russian, which the media reported as one of the conditions of the peace deal.

“That’s not for me to say. That is part of the discussions,” he said.