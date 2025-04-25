Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:47 25.04.2025

British Prime Minister hopes for ceasefire in Ukraine by summer

2 min read
British Prime Minister hopes for ceasefire in Ukraine by summer
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/KeirStarmerLabour/

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed hope that a ceasefire in Ukraine could be declared by summer, the British newspaper The Telegraph reports.

“We are at an intense stage in the negotiations. In the end, I’m always mindful of the fact that it is Ukraine that must decide on those issues – it’s not for other people to decide on behalf of Ukraine. It is for Ukraine to decide. And Russia must come to the table for that unconditional ceasefire,” he said.

He also said he hoped a ceasefire could be declared by the summer. He reiterated his call for US security guarantees for British and other Western troops planning to deploy to Ukraine to monitor the peace.

He also insisted that Ukraine must be given the opportunity to determine the terms of any peace deal with Russia, and demanded that Moscow agree to an "unconditional ceasefire".

“It’s got to be a ceasefire that is on terms that all parties can accept, including Ukraine, and it’s got to be a lasting ceasefire. What I don’t want to see is a ceasefire that is temporary, because I am as convinced as I can be that that will simply leave Russia with the capability and wherewithal to come again at some future time. They’ve done it before, I’ve no doubt that they will do it again,” he said in an interview with the publication.

Starmer also refused to support US plans to officially recognize Crimea as Russian, which the media reported as one of the conditions of the peace deal.

“That’s not for me to say. That is part of the discussions,” he said.

Tags: #summer #starmer #ceasefire

MORE ABOUT

20:14 22.04.2025
Ukraine ready for unconditional ceasefire, but if truce partial, we ready for mirror measures

Ukraine ready for unconditional ceasefire, but if truce partial, we ready for mirror measures

11:44 21.04.2025
Trump's team to go to London to close issue of ceasefire in Ukraine

Trump's team to go to London to close issue of ceasefire in Ukraine

11:50 19.04.2025
Trump, Starmer discuss trade, war in Ukraine, security in Middle East

Trump, Starmer discuss trade, war in Ukraine, security in Middle East

11:04 10.04.2025
Zelenskyy: Ceasefire for unclear period is frozen conflict

Zelenskyy: Ceasefire for unclear period is frozen conflict

10:32 07.04.2025
Russia rejects unconditional ceasefire because it wants to strike from Black Sea at Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Russia rejects unconditional ceasefire because it wants to strike from Black Sea at Ukraine – Zelenskyy

09:56 07.04.2025
If Russia continues to stall and reject peace, decisive action must follow – Macron

If Russia continues to stall and reject peace, decisive action must follow – Macron

11:52 05.04.2025
US ready to increase pressure on Russia for ceasefire – Zelenskyy

US ready to increase pressure on Russia for ceasefire – Zelenskyy

19:02 03.04.2025
USA and Russia continue to talk about unconditional ceasefire – Zelenskyy

USA and Russia continue to talk about unconditional ceasefire – Zelenskyy

12:02 02.04.2025
Putin doesn’t want to ensure even partial ceasefire, new and tangible pressure on Russia needed – Zelenskyy

Putin doesn’t want to ensure even partial ceasefire, new and tangible pressure on Russia needed – Zelenskyy

09:49 01.04.2025
Zelenskyy talks with Starmer: We arrange meeting of our military reps to prepare contingents

Zelenskyy talks with Starmer: We arrange meeting of our military reps to prepare contingents

HOT NEWS

Already 622 children died in Ukraine as result of Russian armed aggression

There are currently about 800,000 or 600,000 volunteers in Ukrainian army – Zelenskyy

Proportion of those killed in battle in Ukrainian army lower than in Russian one – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Under cover of massive strike, Russians try to develop assault operations

Invaders lose 1,170 people and 151 units of vehicles over day

LATEST

Already 622 children died in Ukraine as result of Russian armed aggression

Ukraine provides reports to USA, thanks to which technical characteristics of weapons improved – Zelenskyy

There are currently about 800,000 or 600,000 volunteers in Ukrainian army – Zelenskyy

Proportion of those killed in battle in Ukrainian army lower than in Russian one – Zelenskyy

Trump says USA putting great pressure on Russia, but it will be difficult for Ukraine to return territories

Rubio: We show Ukraine, Russia finish line to end war

Trump: No need to worry about supplying Ukraine with Patriot missiles, intelligence if peace agreement reached

Zelenskyy: Under cover of massive strike, Russians try to develop assault operations

Enemy launches five strikes from UAVs on Kharkiv, private houses damaged

Invaders lose 1,170 people and 151 units of vehicles over day

AD
AD