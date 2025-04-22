Ukraine ready for unconditional ceasefire, but if truce partial, we ready for mirror measures

A complete ceasefire means no strikes on the territory of Ukraine, if this truce is partial, then Ukraine is ready for mirror measures, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"A ceasefire means there are no strikes on our territory and, accordingly, there are no mirror responses. Ukraine is ready for an unconditional ceasefire and if this ceasefire is partial, we have already talked about it, then we are ready for mirror measures. If they do not strike at the energy sector, we do not strike at the energy sector in response. And accordingly, if there are no strikes with long-range weapons, Russia does not use long-range weapons, Ukraine does not use long-range weapons as well," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Tuesday in Kyiv.

He emphasized that Ukraine is ready for an unconditional ceasefire at sea, in the sky, and on the front.