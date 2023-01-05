Calls for peace, negotiations should be supported with unilateral ceasefire – Erdogan tells Putin

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday. Among other issues, they discussed the war in Ukraine, the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey has said.

"President Erdogan said that calls for peace and negotiations should be supported with unilateral ceasefire and a vision for a fair solution," it said.

The Turkish president also recalled that they witnessed the positive results of the negotiations on the grain corridor, prisoner exchange and safety zone around Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The press service of the Russian president, in turn, said, "In light of Turkey's willingness to mediate in a political settlement of the conflict indicated by Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Russia's openness to a serious dialogue, on the condition that Kyiv authorities comply with the well-known demands voiced repeatedly and take into account the new territorial realities."