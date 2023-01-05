Facts

16:23 05.01.2023

Russian aggression affects 1,189 cultural infrastructure facilities in Ukraine

1 min read
Russian aggression affects 1,189 cultural infrastructure facilities in Ukraine

The Russian war of aggression affected 1,189 cultural infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, Culture and Informational Policy Minister of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko said.

"The Russian aggression caused damage to 1,189 cultural infrastructure facilities in Ukraine," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

In particular, as of December 25, 2022, some 1,189 cultural infrastructure facilities suffered damage, almost a third of them – 446 facilities – were completely destroyed.

According to the minister, the cultural infrastructure in Donetsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhia, Sumy and Kherson regions suffered the most serious damage and losses.

Tags: #infrastructure #cultural

MORE ABOUT

17:24 03.01.2023
Govt to create security infrastructure, regulate circulation of weapons in Ukraine in 2023 – PM

Govt to create security infrastructure, regulate circulation of weapons in Ukraine in 2023 – PM

12:14 02.12.2022
Joint ministry to better understand overall picture of destruction, need for reconstruction – Kubrakov

Joint ministry to better understand overall picture of destruction, need for reconstruction – Kubrakov

15:02 23.11.2022
Infrastructure object shelled in Kyiv - Klitschko

Infrastructure object shelled in Kyiv - Klitschko

12:49 31.10.2022
Some 18 infrastructure facilities in ten regions damaged as result of morning shelling – Shmyhal

Some 18 infrastructure facilities in ten regions damaged as result of morning shelling – Shmyhal

13:12 18.10.2022
As result of enemy attack on energy infrastructure of Kyiv on Tues, two people killed, one injured - prosecutor's office

As result of enemy attack on energy infrastructure of Kyiv on Tues, two people killed, one injured - prosecutor's office

11:45 18.10.2022
Energy infrastructure facilities hit in Kyiv and Dnipro, in case of continued strikes rolling blackouts possible - Kyrylo Tymoshenko

Energy infrastructure facilities hit in Kyiv and Dnipro, in case of continued strikes rolling blackouts possible - Kyrylo Tymoshenko

12:32 17.10.2022
Shmyhal: Russian terrorists once again attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure in three regions this morning

Shmyhal: Russian terrorists once again attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure in three regions this morning

16:46 12.10.2022
ITU member countries financially support restoration of Ukrainian telecom infrastructure - Special Communications Service

ITU member countries financially support restoration of Ukrainian telecom infrastructure - Special Communications Service

16:37 10.10.2022
Shmyhal: We can restore most of energy infrastructure facilities today

Shmyhal: We can restore most of energy infrastructure facilities today

12:23 10.10.2022
Shmyhal: as of 11.00, eleven important infrastructure facilities damaged in 8 regions, Kyiv city

Shmyhal: as of 11.00, eleven important infrastructure facilities damaged in 8 regions, Kyiv city

AD

HOT NEWS

Putin instructs Shoigu to impose ceasefire from Jan 6 noon till Jan 7 midnight on entire contact line in Ukraine

Turkey ready to take part in implementation of Ukrainian Peace Formula – Zelensky following talk with Erdogan

Russian invaders shell Beryslav, 12-year-old boy, his parents die as result of enemy shell hitting residential building

SBU detains deputy head of Odesa regional administration, who wanted $35,000 for exemption of subordinate from criminal liability

Enemy loses about 810 soldiers, three tanks, 12 artillery systems over day – General Staff

LATEST

Putin instructs Shoigu to impose ceasefire from Jan 6 noon till Jan 7 midnight on entire contact line in Ukraine

Ukrainian, Latvian presidents agree to continue cooperation to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities

Turkey ready to take part in implementation of Ukrainian Peace Formula – Zelensky following talk with Erdogan

Calls for peace, negotiations should be supported with unilateral ceasefire – Erdogan tells Putin

Poland to supply Ukraine with equipment for independent automated radiation monitoring system

U.S. Ambassador, Commander of U.S. Army Europe, Africa discuss assistance to Ukraine on battlefield

More than 1 mln Ukrainian citizens receive assistance from Danish Red Cross over past year – URCS

Russian invaders shell Beryslav, 12-year-old boy, his parents die as result of enemy shell hitting residential building

Ukraine needs extra legislative efforts in field of climate, environment – Vice President of European Commission

Zelensky holds HQ regular meeting

AD
AD
AD
AD