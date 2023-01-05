Russian aggression affects 1,189 cultural infrastructure facilities in Ukraine

The Russian war of aggression affected 1,189 cultural infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, Culture and Informational Policy Minister of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko said.

"The Russian aggression caused damage to 1,189 cultural infrastructure facilities in Ukraine," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

In particular, as of December 25, 2022, some 1,189 cultural infrastructure facilities suffered damage, almost a third of them – 446 facilities – were completely destroyed.

According to the minister, the cultural infrastructure in Donetsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhia, Sumy and Kherson regions suffered the most serious damage and losses.