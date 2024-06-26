Facts

20:44 26.06.2024

PACE recognizes Russia's intention to destroy Ukrainian cultural heritage, identity

3 min read
At a meeting on Wednesday, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) recognized the genocidal intention of Russia in the destruction of Ukrainian cultural heritage and identity, according to the Telegram channel of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy.

"My resolution 'Countering the erasure of cultural identity in times of war and peace' was adopted by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe with 103 votes in favour," deputy chairman of the committee Yevhenia Kravchuk said.

The report notes that the resolution condemns the systematic state policy of Russification carried out by Russia since 2014 in the occupied territories of Ukraine. "This is also the denial of Ukrainian cultural identity, language, literature and history. It is clearly stated that the deliberate destruction of cultural heritage and erasure of cultural identity in Ukraine are war crimes, crimes against humanity and indicate a specific genocidal intention to destroy Ukrainian national identity," the committee said.

As reported on the Verkhovna Rada's Facebook page, the resolution calls on member states to ratify Council of Europe conventions on the protection of cultural heritage, strengthen sanctions for military destruction not justified by "urgent military necessity," and expand the scope of their legal regulation to include violations against cultural heritage, in particular cultural cleansing.

The resolution also calls for "providing for full reparation on the basis of international law, in particular through restitution, compensation, rehabilitation, satisfaction and guarantees of non-repetition of destruction; strengthening the ability to combat illicit trafficking in cultural property, in particular through sanctions against all who carry out or facilitate illicit movement artefacts or trade in them, conducts or organizes illegal excavations or uses artefacts for its own purposes (exhibitions, auctions, scientific publications) ensure that the authorities and involved government agencies responsible for these actions are held accountable."

In addition, the document contains a call to "raise awareness of how propaganda, imperial and neo-imperial practices, in particular the ideology of the Russian world, can create the basis for violations of international law, in particular against cultural heritage; raise awareness of the targeted indoctrination and militarization of Ukrainian children in the occupied territories from Russia."

Member states of the organization will help Ukraine collect, record, document and store evidence of crimes committed by Russia against tangible and intangible cultural heritage in Ukraine, in particular, to assess losses and obtain reparations.

According to the resolution, PACE member states will promote the digitization of cultural heritage sites, as well as develop projects to support cultural vitality and cultural exchanges, providing support and resources to artists, writers, musicians and other cultural professionals.

On Wednesday, an amendment was adopted on the oppression of the indigenous peoples of Russia, in relation to whom the aggressor state is also pursuing a policy of Russification, "gradually erasing their cultural identity and depriving them of historical memory," the relevant committee said in the statement.

Tags: #cultural #rf #pace

